Global Health Functional Food Market to See Tremendous Growth through 2020

The worldwide market for health functional food is predicted to see tremendous growth through 2020, according to topical report by Daedal Research available at MarketPublishers.com.
 
 
LONDON, British IOT - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, health functional food market is gaining momentum. These products aim to enhance and preserve the human health with one or more functional ingredients or constituents. At present, health functional food products are available in various forms including capsules, tablets, granules, powders, gels, pastes, bars, jellies, etc.

Health functional food is divided into the following categories: weight management food, sports nutrition and also dietary supplements and vitamins.

The world's health functional food market is expected to increase at a high CAGR through 2020. The major market growth drivers include rising number of urban population, rapidly increasing number of elderly people, escalating GDP per-capita and also an increased outbreak of chronic diseases. However, the health functional food market faces certain hurdles like ill-defined regulatory framework and quality control on raw materials, amid others.

Herbalife Nutrition, Amway, Oriflame Holdings and USANA Health Sciences are among the top companies in the world's health functional food market.

The insightful topical report "Global Health Functional Food Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2016-2020)", available at https://marketpublishers.com/report/life_sciences/healthc..., elaborated by Daedal Research gives a granular analysis of the world market for health functional food.

It covers the major geographical markets, reviews the market dynamics, scrutinizes the major growth influencing factors and discusses the top trends. In addition, it touches upon regulative landscape and competitive environment, covers top trends and provides future forecasts through 2020.

