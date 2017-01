Regroup Mass Notification and The Lake Forest Group to Present Webinar on Campus Security Best P

Security and communication technology experts share their expertise on topics ranging from today's threats and vulnerabilities on college campuses to choosing the right emergency notification system

End

-- Regroup Mass Notification, the award-winning leader in emergency and day-to-day mass communication technology, today announced that it is joining forces with T (http://lakeforestgroup.com/services/safe-u/)he Lake Forest Group — a full-service strategic security consulting and a trusted name in both private and public sectors — to present a live webinar on best practices in campus security.This instructional webinar will take place on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2016, at 10 a.m. PST.This live session will serve as a primer to colleges on creating a safer campus environment by following security and safety best practices. The webinar will cover:• Processes: policies, procedures, plans and programs for a safer campus• Personnel: emergency management, public safety and security• Technology operations: cameras, access control, alarms, notifications and call/assistance station boxes• Emergency preparedness:accidental, intentional and weather related• Education, awareness and training: classes, exercises, distance and web-based• Event planning and management: sports, speeches and alumni functions• Regulatory compliance: Title IX, Violence Against Women Act and Clery Act• Threat assessment: identification, assessment and management of threats• Campus life: maintaining a culture of safety and security awareness"We are pleased to be teaming up with The Lake Forest Group to present this educational webinar on campus security best practices. The information shared by experts in the field will benefit all those responsible for creating and maintaining a safe college campus," said Joe DiPasquale, CEO of Regroup Mass Notification.To register for the event, please visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/ register/574421855920130... To learn more about Regroup Mass Notification, please visit us online or call us at 855-REGROUP.