January 2017
Billpay of America launches a financial billing assistance company for U.S. citizens

The billing company will help millions of Americans during economic downturns
 
 
ACWORTH, Ga. - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Billpay of America, Georgia's new and leading financial billing assistance company announced an innovative assistance program, which will provide citizens with financial billing expense assistance, and utility billing streamlining.

Through this new innovative company, Billpay of America will offer financial billing assistance to its members in the event of workplace termination, and billing streamlining, by assisting members with natural gas rate renewal assistance, and discounted natural gas rates.

Billpay of America has partnered with many local businesses to help regulate citizen's bills. With this new initiative, Billpay of America will provide peace and comfort to those families who may experience unforeseen setbacks due to workplace termination.

"Billpay of America provides a new way of stabilizing families who may not know or cannot predict the future outtake of their employer employment decisions or what hardships may come their way," said Michael Harris, Chairman and CEO of Billpay of America. "As a local Georgia company, we are always looking for innovative ways to give back to the communities we serve, and we are pleased to start this new journey in Georgia and provide the same peace of mind to all states across this great nation."

To join, citizens should visit Billpay of America website at http://www.billpayofamerica.com. In addition to the membership benefits, members may also refer a friend or family member and receive a $10 off discount on one month's bill. The discount will be applied to both members' account after successful enrollment of the referred member.

About Billpay of America

Billpay of America is a leading financial billing assistance provider. Based in Acworth, Georgia, the company distinguishes itself by offering competitively priced membership plans, financial billing assistance, local customer service, and a dedication to give back to the communities it serves. For more information, visit http://www.billpayofamerica.com

Contact
Michael Harris
Chairman & CEO
***@billpayofamerica.com
