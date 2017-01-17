News By Tag
CareforAir's CareforAir Rose Essence - Perfect Gift for Valenttine's Day!
With Valentine's day just around the corner, the CareforAir Rose Essence is a good replacement to roses that can be a source of allergy for some. It can be a perfect gift family, friends and significant others that is allergic to flowers or pollen.
Heather, owner at CareforAir, says: "We have always aimed to make our essences smell very similar to the real counterparts, and CareforAir Rose Essence is no different. Anyone who have smelled our Rose essence would definitely be able to tell that it does smell remarkably like real, fresh roses. CareforAir Rose essence also have the same beneficial effects from smelling real roses!"
So as a welcome breath of fresh air, CareforAir Rose Essence is perfect for having romantic dinner at home or a pleasant sleep in your bedroom.
Heather also said "We want to give our customers the perfect gift for Valentine's day for people allergic to flowers. With CareforAir Rose Essence, they have a fresh new possibility. We want them to smell the same fragrance like smelling real roses when using CareforAir Rose Essence. Now every person will feel loved on Valentine's day, even those with allergies or asthma."
CareforAir also has other different floral essences to choose from such as Lavender, Lily , Thai Jasmine, Thai Orchid, Thai Lotus and Japan Sakura.
Since Day 1, CareforAir has always aimed to stand out from the crowd, while also providing its customers the best possible experience at the best possible value.
CareforAir Rose Essence is now available at Amazon UK. To find out more, it's possible to visit https://www.amazon.co.uk/
For further information about CareforAir, all this can be discovered at http://amzn.to/
