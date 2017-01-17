 
News By Tag
* ACEX Alliance, PSG
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Moscow
  Moscow
  Russian Federation
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
23222120191817


ACEX opened new office in Novorossiysk

New terminal of PSG, member of ACEX Alliance in Novorossiysk, is equipped with modern technical resources.
 
 
PSG_Novorossiysk
PSG_Novorossiysk
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* ACEX Alliance, PSG

Industry:
* Transportation

Location:
* Moscow - Moscow - Russian Federation

Subject:
* Companies

MOSCOW, Russian Federation - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- PSG, the member of ACEX Alliance in Kazan, is specialized in transportation of trucks, spare parts for vehicles and other industrial products produced in Russia. The company exports goods to Africa, Southeast Asia, Middle East, United Arab Emirates and other countries.

Total area of the terminal put into operation  is equal to 3000 sq.m., it is located on the border of the villages Gayduk and Kirillovka in fifteen minutes ride from the port of Novorossiysk.

"We transported a lot of cargo through the port of Novorossiysk in 2015, and used services of other forwarders operating in Novorossiysk." – comments Airat Bilalov, the head of PSG. – "In order to decrease costs and improve our services we decided to open our own representative office in the area."

The new terminal is equipped with modern technical resources and renders import and export services through the port of Novorossiysk in the most popular directions of the Southeast Asia, Africa and Middle East. At present the PSG staff in the new representative office consists of 7 experts specialized in this business direction.

"In comparison with transportation through the Baltic ports the delivery through Novorossiysk enables to decrease time of delivery in some directions," – comments Airat Bilalov. – "This is a great advantage for our clients.  The relative freight costs through Novorossiysk are higher than through the ports of Saint Petersburg, however due to smaller distance the total cost is lower."

Currently, the worldwide logistics alliance ACEX has two representatives in the area and each of them has its own strong business directions and a unique service.

"NOVOTEC Plus", the member of ACEX, takes strong positions on the logistics market of Novorossiysk providing over 10 000 sq.m. of warehouse areas, as well as rendering the whole range of sea freight services.

BSSS Ltd. is specialized in export of grains and thanks to own terminal the company offers exclusive conditions for transportations through the port of Novorossiysk and renders the whole complex of logistics services.

Details at http://acexgroup.net/en/partners/news/1639/

pr@acex.net

Website

http://acexgroup.net/en/

Contact
ACEX Alliance press center
***@acex.net
End
Source:ACEX Alliance
Email:***@acex.net Email Verified
Tags:ACEX Alliance, PSG
Industry:Transportation
Location:Moscow - Moscow - Russian Federation
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ACEX Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share