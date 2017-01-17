News By Tag
ACEX opened new office in Novorossiysk
New terminal of PSG, member of ACEX Alliance in Novorossiysk, is equipped with modern technical resources.
Total area of the terminal put into operation is equal to 3000 sq.m., it is located on the border of the villages Gayduk and Kirillovka in fifteen minutes ride from the port of Novorossiysk.
"We transported a lot of cargo through the port of Novorossiysk in 2015, and used services of other forwarders operating in Novorossiysk."
The new terminal is equipped with modern technical resources and renders import and export services through the port of Novorossiysk in the most popular directions of the Southeast Asia, Africa and Middle East. At present the PSG staff in the new representative office consists of 7 experts specialized in this business direction.
"In comparison with transportation through the Baltic ports the delivery through Novorossiysk enables to decrease time of delivery in some directions,"
Currently, the worldwide logistics alliance ACEX has two representatives in the area and each of them has its own strong business directions and a unique service.
"NOVOTEC Plus", the member of ACEX, takes strong positions on the logistics market of Novorossiysk providing over 10 000 sq.m. of warehouse areas, as well as rendering the whole range of sea freight services.
BSSS Ltd. is specialized in export of grains and thanks to own terminal the company offers exclusive conditions for transportations through the port of Novorossiysk and renders the whole complex of logistics services.
