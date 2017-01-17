Dynatrace's Perform 2017 Conference Tackles The Big Challenges in IT

75 global experts put AI, IOT, unified monitoring, cloud complexity and DevOps under the microscope

-- Digital performance management company, Dynatrace, today officially announced Perform 2017, the company's annual user conference taking place Feb. 6-9 at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. Attended by more than 2,000 industry leaders, Perform is the largest peer-to-peer digital performance management event in the world.Perform 2017 will address the fact that IT complexity has reached a new saturation point. Companies must now find new AI strategies for automating application performance monitoring – physically eyeballing charts and error alerts is no longer viable. Private, public and hybrid cloud environments plus the pressure to release software faster, without impacting the customer experience, all makes for a very difficult task.In a bid to help businesses around the world prepare for the future, Dynatrace has assembled an all-star line up of speakers – big business brands such as Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Adobe, KLM, Marriott; Brian Solis (https://www.dynatrace.com/perform/speakers#briansolis), best-selling author and principal analyst at Altimeter Group; and executives from, Pivotal, Red Hat, Cloud Foundry, and CenturyLink.More than 75 speakers across 60+ sessions will ensure that attendees leave Perform with leading technical and business insights, hands on practical advice and a new network of performance monitoring peers. Dynatrace will also make several announcements during the conference that will showcase its continued leadership and innovation in the application performance monitoring space.Attendees will also have the opportunity to get involved in the following:Learn about the hottest technologies and environments in the market, and collect tips for managing, implementing and building applications.Aceyour exams for Associate product-level certifications for Application Monitoring, DC RUM and Synthetic Monitoring— for free.Have your performance questions answered by master performance architects, consultants, guardians and other experts.John Van Siclen, CEO for Dynatrace, elaborates on the value of Perform for attendees, "Digital ecosystems today are hyperscale, hypercomplex and always evolving which means a whole new approach to monitoring is now on the table. We saw these challenges on the horizon four years ago and created the technology to meet these hurdles - the calibre of our customers and strategic cloud partnerships point to this. Each year our global Perform event attracts performance experts from around the world who want to hear candid business stories about digital transformation;listen to technical insights straight from our R&D experts, and spend time with peers grappling with the IT complexity issues of today. We hope you will join us too."