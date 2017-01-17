Fiber to the home predictions for 2017

 
BUFFALO, N.Y. - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Buffalo, N.Y. – After the year 2016, Line Ward Corporation has seen dramatic spikes within the Fiber to the Home (FTTH) industry. Based on research from The Optical Society and experience in working within the line-laying industry, Line Ward makes the following observations and accompanied recommendations for contractors and going into 2017.

Specifically regarding fiber communication applications, there is a substantial predicted growth of 50 percent in 2017.  In a similar light, the market for fiber optic connectors in telecom is predicted to reach $1.3 billion.

As these numbers continue to grow, the trend for smaller, multi-fiber connectors installed closer to the end users will be growing in conjunction with the market.

This poses an excellent opportunity for the trenchless line installation industry. As mentioned, these fiber optics are beginning to shrink in size and reaching closer to the end users. Large trenching machines like the Ditch Witch simply aren't the appropriate tools to use for this type of installation.

Small installations close to buildings and obstacles are what the L2 Line Layer was built for. Contractors and fiber installation companies alike must consider purchasing one of these machines. With a sewing machine-like technology unique to all machines on the market, the L2 creates nothing but a slit in the ground as it simultaneously installs the fiber optic. Along with its rocking chair movement, the L2 is able to install lines close to building, poles and fences, making it the machine of choice when installments in backyards or urban areas.

Not only has there been a spike in fiber communication applications, but also in fiber optic circulations. This market is expected to increase extensively by the end of the year.

This is an exciting time for the FTTH industry. The amount of opportunity and scope of this industry is just the beginning. Line Ward is excited to be a part of such a prosperous and innovative time.

Line Ward Corporation (http://www.lineward.com/), located in Buffalo, NY is a family owned and operated business that manufactures the L2 Line Layer which is used to seamlessly install underground cable, wire, fiber, conduit and piping. Since 1972, Line Ward Corporation has hand-crafted the highest quality Line Layers and boring equipment.

Media Contact
Line Ward Corporation/Roger Gustavel
8008169621
***@gmail.com
