News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Solomon Turner Public Relations Celebrates 27 Years In Business
The firm began operations in 1990 and has prospered despite two recessions and several major changes in the practice of public relations.
Solomon Turner PR's partners, Shelly Solomon and Steve Turner, maintain ownership in the firm that brought on a significant number of new clients in 2016.
"Surviving 27 years in any business is certainly a great achievement. We are fortunate to have worked with so many excellent businesses and organizations that have given us the opportunity to help them build their brand, enhance their reputation, and reach new levels of business growth," said Steve Turner.
Turner added that as the practice of public relations and marketing continue to evolve he is excited about the future of the industry.
"The growing number of communication outlets has certainly made the role of a public relations practitioner more challenging. Social media and new forms of video technology are having a large impact on message delivery and its impact on target audiences. New technologies such as Facebook Live, Twitter Live, Instagram video, and even drone video, are providing innovative vehicles to reach potential customers. Successfully coupling these new technologies and other forms of social with print, television, and traditional media, bring both challenge and excitement as the role of public relations continues to evolve."
ABOUT SOLOMON TURNER MULTIMEDIA PR
Named one of the Top PR Firms in St. Louis for eight consecutive years, Solomon Turner Public Relations provides public relations consultation for both business to business, business to consumer, and non-profit organizations. Services include event planning, media relations, publicity, reputation management, social media, strategy, video and video marketing, and website development. Clients receive a solid return on investment. To discuss your campaign with Solomon Turner PR visit http://solomonturner.com or call 314-205-0800.
Contact
Solomon Turner Public Relations
***@solomonturner.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse