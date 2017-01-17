News By Tag
SPORTIME, John McEnroe Tennis Academy To Host Second Annual College Recruiting Combine, June 24-25
Rising High School Sophomores, Juniors and Seniors Invited To Participate In Recruiting Combine At SPORTIME Randall's Island; College Coaches From Harvard, Columbia, North Carolina, Tulane, Yale, Wesleyan, Stony Brook, Bryant, St. John's, Union
"One of the driving forces at JMTA is our commitment to preparing our players for college tennis, and helping each player to find their best college fit," said John McEnroe. "After a terrific inaugural year in 2016, we are excited to be expanding the JMTA Combine in 2017 to include more coaches and more students, and we are confident that it will again be a great resource for both."
As in 2016, coaches representing all three NCAA Divisions are expected to attend, with commitments from Harvard, Columbia, Tulane, North Carolina, Wesleyan and many other top programs, and with many more coming. Representatives from prestigious leagues including the Ivy League, ACC, Big East, SEC, Big 10, Patriot League and NESCAC attended last year, and are expected again this year.
Interested players can get more information and can apply to participate in the Combine at www.SportimeNY.com/
Player check-in will begin at 8 a.m. for all players on both days. Participants will compete in singles and doubles match play with tracked results. Players will also receive athletic performance assessments, mental toughness assessments, and will have one match recorded and analyzed by Tennis analytics, with additional matches available for purchase. An integrated recruiting package for each Combine participant will be compiled and made available, digitally, to both the participants and the coaches, at the touch of a button. For further details, go to www.SportimeNY.com/
JMTA students who have gone on to compete on the collegiate level include: current ATP No. 197 and 2014 junior Wimbledon champion Noah Rubin, who was the ACC Player of the Year at Wake Forest University and NCAA singles finalist in 2015; Jamie Loeb, the 2015 NCAA singles champion from the University of North Carolina who also turned pro in fall 2015 and is currently ranked No. 183 on the WTA Tour; Jessica Golovin, a sophomore already making her mark at LSU; and Sabrina Xiong, a sophomore at Harvard, who was the recipient of the first full scholarship to JMTA in 2010. Last year, JMTA players who received athletic and merit based scholarships included: Madison Battaglia to Yale, Athell Bennett to Purdue University, Jake Bhangdia to Furman University, Xavier Pacthod to New York University, Sean Mullins to Boston College, Christina Sisti to Tulane University and Brianna Williams to Columbia University. This year, JMTA's graduating class has committed to nine different Division 1 schools so far, including Stephanie Chikvashvili to Stony Brook University, Loren Haukova to Boston College, Amber Policar to Kansas University, Nathalie Rodilosso to Princeton University, Maranda Sears to Duquesne, Victoria Sec to Ball State University, and Sam Turchetta to Stanford University.
About SPORTIME
SPORTIME is proud to operate the finest tennis facilities in New York State, with over 150 indoor and outdoor courts at 12 clubs across Long Island, in NYC, in Westchester and in the NY Capital Region. SPORTIME's clubs are state-of-the-
Jerry Milani
973-566-0870
jerry.milani@
