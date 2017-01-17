SPORTIME, John McEnroe Tennis Academy To Host Second Annual College Recruiting Combine, June 24-25

Rising High School Sophomores, Juniors and Seniors Invited To Participate In Recruiting Combine At SPORTIME Randall's Island; College Coaches From Harvard, Columbia, North Carolina, Tulane, Yale, Wesleyan, Stony Brook, Bryant, St. John's, Union

-- Helping young athletes attend the colleges of their choice, on full tennis scholarships whenever possible, is a primary goal of SPORTIME and the John McEnroe Tennis Academy (JMTA). For the second straight year, and with dozens of JMTA students currently competing at top colleges across the country, today the Academy announced the 2017 John McEnroe Tennis Academy College Recruiting Combine, scheduled for the weekend of June 24-25, to be held at SPORTIME Randall's Island, the NYC home of JMTA. The Combine, a big success in its debut last June, will again give selected rising high school sophomores, juniors and seniors, from around the country and beyond, the opportunity to showcase their technical and tactical tennis skills, as well as their athletic abilities and mental toughness, in front of coaches from top colleges and universities."One of the driving forces at JMTA is our commitment to preparing our players for college tennis, and helping each player to find their best college fit," said John McEnroe. "After a terrific inaugural year in 2016, we are excited to be expanding the JMTA Combine in 2017 to include more coaches and more students, and we are confident that it will again be a great resource for both."As in 2016, coaches representing all three NCAA Divisions are expected to attend, with commitments from Harvard, Columbia, Tulane, North Carolina, Wesleyan and many other top programs, and with many more coming. Representatives from prestigious leagues including the Ivy League, ACC, Big East, SEC, Big 10, Patriot League and NESCAC attended last year, and are expected again this year.Interested players can get more information and can apply to participate in the Combine at www.SportimeNY.com/JMTACombine beginning January 15, with registration closing on March 31. A limited number of a total of 60 Combine spots are available to boys and girls. JMTA Directors will evaluate each application based upon objective criteria. Those chosen to participate will be informed by no later than April 15.Player check-in will begin at 8 a.m. for all players on both days. Participants will compete in singles and doubles match play with tracked results. Players will also receive athletic performance assessments, mental toughness assessments, and will have one match recorded and analyzed by Tennis analytics, with additional matches available for purchase. An integrated recruiting package for each Combine participant will be compiled and made available, digitally, to both the participants and the coaches, at the touch of a button. For further details, go to www.SportimeNY.com/JMTACombine or email jmtacombine@sportimeny.com.JMTA students who have gone on to compete on the collegiate level include: current ATP No. 197 and 2014 junior Wimbledon champion Noah Rubin, who was the ACC Player of the Year at Wake Forest University and NCAA singles finalist in 2015; Jamie Loeb, the 2015 NCAA singles champion from the University of North Carolina who also turned pro in fall 2015 and is currently ranked No. 183 on the WTA Tour; Jessica Golovin, a sophomore already making her mark at LSU; and Sabrina Xiong, a sophomore at Harvard, who was the recipient of the first full scholarship to JMTA in 2010. Last year, JMTA players who received athletic and merit based scholarships included: Madison Battaglia to Yale, Athell Bennett to Purdue University, Jake Bhangdia to Furman University, Xavier Pacthod to New York University, Sean Mullins to Boston College, Christina Sisti to Tulane University and Brianna Williams to Columbia University. This year, JMTA's graduating class has committed to nine different Division 1 schools so far, including Stephanie Chikvashvili to Stony Brook University, Loren Haukova to Boston College, Amber Policar to Kansas University, Nathalie Rodilosso to Princeton University, Maranda Sears to Duquesne, Victoria Sec to Ball State University, and Sam Turchetta to Stanford University.About SPORTIMESPORTIME is proud to operate the finest tennis facilities in New York State, with over 150 indoor and outdoor courts at 12 clubs across Long Island, in NYC, in Westchester and in the NY Capital Region. SPORTIME's clubs are state-of-the-art, yet affordable, and feature the best tennis facilities and programs, along with great gyms, camps and sports and fitness offerings. SPORTIME is proud to be the home of the John McEnroe Tennis Academy at Randall's Island since 2010, with JMTA satellites at Syosset/Bethpage and Amagansett in Long Island, and Lake Isle Park in Eastchester.