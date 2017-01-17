News By Tag
Physician's Plan Helps Patients Lose Weight Fast with Fast Plan
Physician's Plan, with locations in NC and SC, helps patients lose weight fast with the Fast Plan. The Fast Plan offers 6 days of breakfast, lunch and 3 snacks selected from great-tasting, high-protein foods at a reduced rate through 1/31.
Fast Plan: 20% Off
6 days of breakfast, lunch and 3 snacks selected from great-tasting, high-protein foods including entrees, chips, bars, shakes, pancakes, cereal, oatmeal, jerky, peanut butter and more!
• Sensible dinner (chicken, fish or other protein with smart vegetable)
• Typical weight loss 3-8 lbs. per week
• Average cost is $80 for 6 days depending upon selected products
Offer available January 1 through January 31, 2017.
Physician's Plan Weight Loss & Wellness helps patients start fresh with a plan customized to individual weight loss goals and medical profile. With locations throughout South Carolina and North Carolina, it's easy to choose a weight loss and wellness team convenient to work or home. To learn more about locations and the Fast Plan as well as other weight loss and skin care services, http://www.physiciansplan.com/
Contact
HHK Healthcare Marketing
Lauirn Collar
***@hhkmarketing.com
