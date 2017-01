Physician's Plan Helps Patients Lose Weight Fast with Fast Plan

Physician's Plan, with locations in NC and SC, helps patients lose weight fast with the Fast Plan. The Fast Plan offers 6 days of breakfast, lunch and 3 snacks selected from great-tasting, high-protein foods at a reduced rate through 1/31.

-- Physician's Plan, with locations in NC and SC, is helping patients lose weight fast with ready made meals through a special called the Fast Plan. Patients can increase weight loss in 7 days with this fast rescue from extra holiday pounds. For less than 2 dollars per meal, 20% off the Fast Plan is a perfect way to achieve an average weight loss of 3-8 pounds in one week!6 days of breakfast, lunch and 3 snacks selected from great-tasting, high-protein foods including entrees, chips, bars, shakes, pancakes, cereal, oatmeal, jerky, peanut butter and more!• Sensible dinner (chicken, fish or other protein with smart vegetable)• Typical weight loss 3-8 lbs. per week• Average cost is $80 for 6 days depending upon selected productsPhysician's Plan Weight Loss & Wellness helps patients start fresh with a plan customized to individual weight loss goals and medical profile. With locations throughout South Carolina and North Carolina, it's easy to choose a weight loss and wellness team convenient to work or home. To learn more about locations and the Fast Plan as well as other weight loss and skin care services, http://www.physiciansplan.com/