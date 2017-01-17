 
January 2017





Physician's Plan Helps Patients Lose Weight Fast with Fast Plan

Physician's Plan, with locations in NC and SC, helps patients lose weight fast with the Fast Plan. The Fast Plan offers 6 days of breakfast, lunch and 3 snacks selected from great-tasting, high-protein foods at a reduced rate through 1/31.
 
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Physician's Plan, with locations in NC and SC, is helping patients lose weight fast with ready made meals through a special called the Fast Plan. Patients can increase weight loss in 7 days with this fast rescue from extra holiday pounds. For less than 2 dollars per meal, 20% off the Fast Plan is a perfect way to achieve an average weight loss of 3-8 pounds in one week!

Fast Plan: 20% Off

6 days of breakfast, lunch and 3 snacks selected from great-tasting, high-protein foods including entrees, chips, bars, shakes, pancakes, cereal, oatmeal, jerky, peanut butter and more!

• Sensible dinner (chicken, fish or other protein with smart vegetable)
• Typical weight loss 3-8 lbs. per week
• Average cost is $80 for 6 days depending upon selected products

Offer available January 1 through January 31, 2017.

Physician's Plan Weight Loss & Wellness helps patients start fresh with a plan customized to individual weight loss goals and medical profile. With locations throughout South Carolina and North Carolina, it's easy to choose a weight loss and wellness team convenient to work or home.  To learn more about locations and the Fast Plan as well as other weight loss and skin care services, http://www.physiciansplan.com/.

Jan 23, 2017



