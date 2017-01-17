News By Tag
Put Some Sizzle in Your February at the Bavarian Inn
On Saturday, February 4, the Bavarian Inn Restaurant presents "Wine vs. Beer," a course-by-course "rivalry" dinner that puts wines from Bryn Mawr Vineyards up against beers from Short's Brewing Company.
Mouthwatering menu items such as grilled chicken Pozole soup—a traditional Mexican stew of hominy corn, lime, grilled chicken and radishes—will each be accompanied by a select wine and beer offering. There's even a chocolate-covered pretzel peanut butter brownie to wrap things up—again with a pairing of wine and beer.
The "Wine vs. Beer" dinner is priced at $60 per person, which includes the meal, listed beverages, tax and gratuity.
The February 19 Frenzy Fever luncheon event at Bavarian Inn Restaurant is for kids who love everything from the Disney movie. Participants will get to mingle with Elsa and Anna, enjoy a musical performance by Elsa, take part in a coloring activity, receive a special gift, participate in photo opportunities and more. The event begins at 11:00 a.m. and costs $25 per person. Lunch includes a Frankenmuth® Chicken plate, homemade bread and butter, mashed potatoes and gravy, and buttered corn, along with a royal dessert and milk, coffee, tea or fountain soft drink.
Reservations and prepayment are required for all the Bavarian Inn Restaurant events. To reserve a place, call 1-800-BAVARIA or (989) 652-9941. For more information, visit www.bavarianinn.com/
About Bavarian Inn
Celebrating 125 years of service in 2013, the Bavarian Inn Restaurant has become a Michigan landmark. Generations of diners, lodgers and tourists from around the globe have discovered true Bavarian hospitality thanks to Dorothy and her late husband William "Tiny" Zehnder. Guests experience the old-world European charm of the Bavarian Inn – whether it's the famous chicken dinners, fresh baked goods or Michigan's greatest selection of German beer. Bavarian Inn also prides itself on being one of the top consumers of Pure Michigan agricultural products. Nestled within a backdrop of authentic German architecture, a variety of shops and other fun activities, a trip to Frankenmuth would not be complete without a visit to the Bavarian Inn. Learn more at www.bavarianinn.com.
