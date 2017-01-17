News By Tag
* Veterans
* Jobs
* Fairs
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
DAV RecruitMilitary Veterans Job Fair Coming to Baltimore February 9
"DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs maintain a track record of helping veterans and their families find meaningful employment,"
Among the nearly 40 companies attending the upcoming Baltimore event are DAV, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Farmers Insurance, First Command Financial Planning, Ecolab, Inc., GardaWorld, General Dynamics Electric Boat, Kohl's Corp., L-3 Communications, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Military Sealift Command, Oracle Corporation, Securitas Security Services USA, Inc. and Waste Management. An updated list of all exhibitors can be found at https://events.recruitmilitary.com/
In October of 2016, the RecruitMilitary Baltimore event connected more than 227 veteran job seekers with 39 exhibitors including Anne Arundel County Police Department, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, FedEx Ground, First Command Financial Planning, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Maryland Department of Public Safety & Correctional Services, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, Northrup Grumman Corp. and Quest Diagnostics. Participating companies expected to conduct up to 165 interviews and make up to 53 job offers following that career fair.
RecruitMilitary has produced veteran job fairs since 2006 and has held 24 events in Baltimore, drawing 6,076 attendees and 1,016 exhibitors. The company has produced more than 814 events in 65 cities across the country.
DAV was founded by World War I veterans in Cincinnati in 1920 and chartered by the United States Congress in 1932. DAV (www.dav.org) is a non-profit organization with 1.2 million members. Together, DAV and RecruitMilitary share a common mission: to connect America's veterans and their family members with meaningful and fulfilling employment opportunities and to help employers attract, appreciate and retain veterans, spouses, and their survivors. Through career fairs, outreach and resources, this partnership fights to ensure veterans receive the benefits they've earned to lead productive, dignified and high-quality lives.
https://www.youtube.com/
In addition to veterans job fairs, RecruitMilitary also offers subscriptions to its database of 1,149,863+ registered candidates at http://www.recruitmilitary.com. RecruitMilitary provides employer job postings, targeted email campaigns, retained hiring services and advertising space in online and print media. The company also publishes Search & Employ®, a bimonthly print and digital magazine; and distributes 50,000+ print copies of each issue.
About RecruitMilitary
RecruitMilitary (http://RecruitMilitary.com)
Media Contact
Kelly Wagner
RecruitMilitary LLC
513-677-7084
kelly.wagner@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse