Online Portal that caters to everything related to the Medical World

Medical Equipment, Hospital Supplies and Hospital Services including Consultancy: www.medventura.com registers more than 200 equipments through registered suppliers within first week of going Live.

-- Medventura is an easy trading platform, which has come as a boon for the medical fraternity. Be it hospital supplies, consumables, equipment or any type of service that is either technical or related to finance such as Insurance. Consultancy and training, Mergers & Acquisitions, you name it and we have it. All this available with a single click of button on medventura.com.For the suppliers, it is single window where they can sell all their products to adiverse group of buyers, in a very secure and clutter free environment.The only dedicated Online Medical Trading and Knowledge platform that is very well thought of and designed with its many unique features which were painstakingly incorporated to give the surfers a very user friendly and memorable experience, enticing them to use it more and more.Medventura goes beyond facilitating the online transactions by providing assistance with inspection, removal, installation and after sales support for the equipment.Medventura is also an integration platform as it facilitates online transactions for allied industries such as accessories (servo stabilizers, UPS, etc),Freight forwarders, Custom Clearing agents besides Medical Finance Companies, Insurance Companies. Medventura also facilitates the advertisement of products by their respective manufacturers.Registration as buyer/ supplier is free, and anyone can register and start trading on the platform immediately. The platform is safe and secure enabling online transactions seamlessly. The interface is easy to navigate and hence we urge you to login into Medventura and take advantage of all the resources and benefits that Medventura provides