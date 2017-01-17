 
January 2017





Perfect Setting for a Perfect Selfie; Vivo Launches V5 with 20MP Front Camera in Gujarat

 
GUJARAT, India - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- With the selfie revolution going strong, Vivo, the premium global smartphone brand today launched its flagship V5 with the first ever 20MP front camera in Gujarat. In a glittering event at Hotel Novotel, Bollywood actress Diana Penty launched the V5 in presence of the business partners and Sean Chen, GM of Gujarat, Vivo India. Focused on the young selfie aficionados, the smartphone offers a perfect combination of technology, design and the overall performance with the unprecedented 20MP front camera and a revolutionary feature, the "Moonlight Glow" that allows users to take perfect selfies in diverse lighting conditions.

Vivo V5 – Specifications

·         4G LTE Network

·         13.97 cm (5.5) HD Display

·         Octa-core 64-bit

·         4 GB RAM/32 GB ROM (Expandable up to 128 GB)

·         20 MP Front Camera and 13 MP Rear Camera

·         Battery 3000 mAh

The all new "Moonlight Glow" feature induces a natural glow on the face without straining eyes that lights up the picture irrespective of the lighting conditions. Furthermore, this feature will allow users to capture every frame perfectly without making them grainy, distorted or flooded with hard flash.

The phone priced at Rs 17,980/- will be available from November 26th onwards at a store near you.

For more information, please contact

Nitin Yadav | Vivo India | +91-8130796609 | nitin.yadav@vivoglobal.com

To know more visit http://www.vivo.co.in/V5

Vivo Mobiles India
08130796609
***@vivoglobal.com
