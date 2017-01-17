News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Aaron Rodgers Named Hickok Belt(R) Award Winner for December 2016
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers wins the prestigious monthly Hickok Belt(R) Award
Other finalists for the month of December in order of how the NSMA voters ranked them included: Russell Westbrook (basketball)
His selection as the Hickok Belt(R) Award winner for the month of December 2016 recognizes Aaron Rodgers as "the best of the best" in professional sports for the month and finalizes the field of candidates eligible to receive the overall Hickok Belt(R) Award for 2016, joining Serena Williams, LeBron James, Clayton Kershaw, Jake Arrieta, Novak Djokovic, Steph Curry, Jason Day, Michael Phelps, Rory McIlroy, Corey Kluber and Ben Zobrist. The overall winner of the Hickok Belt(R) Award for 2016 will be announced in the coming weeks.
To learn more about the Hickok Belt(R) Award and its rich history, please visit www.HickokBelt.com.
News Media: For more information, contact Tony Liccione at 585-964-3077 or info@hickokbelt.com.
Contact
Tony Liccione, Representative
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse