Aaron Rodgers Named Hickok Belt(R) Award Winner for December 2016

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers wins the prestigious monthly Hickok Belt(R) Award

-- ROCHESTER, NY - Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers has been named the Hickok Belt(R Award winner for the month of December 2016. Voting was conducted by a select panel of members on the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). The voters selected Rodgers after he led the Packers to a 4-0 record for the month, positioning the team for the NFC North Division championship and a playoff run. For the month, Rodgers completed 69.7 percent of his passes for 1,054 yards, 9 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.Other finalists for the month of December in order of how the NSMA voters ranked them included: Russell Westbrook (basketball), Matt Ryan (Football), James Harden (basketball), Le'Veon Bell (football), Ezekiel Elliott (football), Joseph Parker (boxing), Evgeni Malkin (hockey), Justin Schultz (hockey), and Frederik Andersen (hockey).His selection as the Hickok Belt(R) Award winner for the month of December 2016 recognizes Aaron Rodgers as "the best of the best" in professional sports for the month and finalizes the field of candidates eligible to receive the overall Hickok Belt(R) Award for 2016, joining Serena Williams, LeBron James, Clayton Kershaw, Jake Arrieta, Novak Djokovic, Steph Curry, Jason Day, Michael Phelps, Rory McIlroy, Corey Kluber and Ben Zobrist. The overall winner of the Hickok Belt(R) Award for 2016 will be announced in the coming weeks.To learn more about the Hickok Belt(R) Award and its rich history, please visit www.HickokBelt.com.News Media: For more information, contact Tony Liccione at 585-964-3077 or info@hickokbelt.com.