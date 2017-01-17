Sotheby's International Realty | Property Advertising | Brochure & Significant Sales | RESIDE

Sotheby's Int'l Realty Magazine_Advertising

--Sotheby's International Realty Exclusive agreements with the world's most influential media partners provide unique access for firms to place print and digital property ads that target qualified buyers for your home. That includes mainstream partners such as the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, as well as lifestyle-focused partners such as Ocean Living and Country Life.In addition to a vast digital and media campaign, direct mail provides an extra edge when promoting a home. A series of professionally designed brochures, postcards and email templates are available and easily customizable. A plan to successfully market a home includes a combination of powerful interactive and direct mail efforts to generate additional consumer interest both locally and globally. Also, a regular newsletter promotes significant sales throughout the network. This illustrates how the Sotheby's International Realty brand provides access to some of the most qualified buyers around the world.RESIDE® is our brand's award-winning, proprietary magazine, featuring luxury homes and lifestyles from around the world. Several regional issues are distributed to thousands of readers. Contents include a comprehensive property section, engaging editorial, global lifestyle features and more. Each issue of RESIDE® is also created as an eBook for electronic marketing and distribution, expanding its reach.