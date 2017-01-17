News By Tag
Print W2 Form on White Paper Instantly With ezW2 Software
ezW2 2016 software is now being offered as a no cost or commitment test drive prior to purchase for peace of mind to new customers. Download the test drive at www.halfpricesoft.com
Prices start at only $39 for the single user small business version ($79 for the new enterprise version) EzW2 software automates the process of completing, printing and filing all the W2, W3, 1099-misc and 1096 forms.
"ezW2 software is compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7 and other windows system. Latest W2 2016 software from Halfpricesoft.com can be tested for compatibility prior to purchase at no cost or obligation."
EzW2 2016 is SSA approved for W2 and W3 white paper printing . Red forms are expensive and no longer required from the SSA by Halfpricesoft.com. The latest version will allow customers to fill and print unlimited tax forms at no additional charge.
ezW2 can be downloaded at no cost or obligation for compatibility for up to 30 days at http://halfpricesoft.com/
ezW2 2016 features include, but are not limited to:
• This new white paper printing function can print all W2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. So no pre-printed forms are needed for SSA copies and recipient copies.
• EzW2 can print 1099-misc recipient copies on white paper. IRS does not certify the substitute forms, ezW2 will fill data on the red-ink forms for 1099 MISC copy A and 1096.
• EzW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files and customers can email
forms easily, saving on mailing costs
• EzW2 can generate efile documents that customers can upload to SSA and IRS sites.
• EzW2 saves customers valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from csv file - no need
for customers to enter the data one by one.
• EzW2 new edition can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with no extra charge, making it perfect for accountants, tax preparers and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses
• Comes with free customer support in email, live chat and remote access for software
• Supports data import feature
• Environmentally friendly with efile feature to save on paper
Designed for easy, low cost use, ezW2 works for small to mid-size business owners. The Halfpricesoft.com developing team is confident that this tax software is easy enough for new users who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.
W2 1099 tax reporting is a breeze for new and seasoned customers. Download ezW2 software today at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/
About halfpricesoft.com
Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.
Casey Yang
***@halfpricesoft.com
