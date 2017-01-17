 
Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
23222120191817

SongDoor 2016 Winners Announced

The winners of the SongDoor 2016 Int'l. Songwriting Competition have been announced: the Grand Award has gone to Charlie J. Millikin, Bill Millikin and Miriam Millikin of Ohio for their song, "Change Me," which also won the Pop category.
 
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The winners of the SongDoor 2016 International Songwriting Competition have been announced: the Grand Award has gone to Charlie J. Millikin, Bill Millikin and Miriam Millikin of Ohio for their song, "Change Me," which also won the Pop category. Entries were received from 23 countries on four continents. All of the winning songs can be heard on the SongDoor website.

"It feels great to be recognized," says Charlie, son of Bill and Miriam, who are also musicians. "This award was completely unexpected, but a great confirmation in what we're doing and the songs we're writing. We're glad that this song could resonate with people the way it did, considering that I originally wrote it 4 years ago, alone in a room. Thanks to all of the Songdoor judges and congrats to all the other winners!"

"The rhythmic arrangement in this song, along with the great distinction between the parts and the lyrical syncopation were incredible," says SongDoor president Tony Zotta. "The message is true and honest. Charlie comes from a musical family, and this joint collaboration shows clear evidence of Charlie's inherited talent."

This year's "Staff Favorite" was New York singer-songwriter Adam Bonomo, whose pop jewels include "Home," (a Soft-Rock category finalist), plus "Water" and "Show Her Love," which both received special acknowledgment on the Honorable Mentions page.

The competition was generously sponsored by SongU.com, Broadjam, Colorado Sound, Steve Avedis, Robin Frederick and MasterWriter. Not just the winners won -- every songwriter who entered this year's competition receives a free 45-day all-access trial to SongU.com, a free Broadjam Film & TV membership as well as free song-editing software to help them improve their skills, a package worth $220.

As the winner of this year's Grand Award, Charlie wins a one-year Platinum membership to SongU.com, a full-band demo recorded and engineer by Emmy-winner Steve Avedis cut at the famous Colorado Sound studio in Denver, Masterwriter software, a Broadjam Primo membership and a host of other prizes valued at more than $7,900. For more about this year's SongDoor winners, visit http://www.songdoor.com. To hear more of Charlie's music and see his show schedule, visit http:/charliemillikin.com.

Here is a list of all of the winners of the SongDoor 2016 International Songwriting Competition:

Grand Award Winner:

POP CATEGORY: Charlie Millikin, Bill Millikin, Miriam Millikin | Ohio, USA
"Change Me"

Category Winners:

CHRISTIAN:
Mike Hyden | Nebraska, USA
"What You Make Of Me"

COUNTRY:
Steve Shehane | Georgia, USA
"Amsterdam"

INSTRUMENTAL:
Nina Chatsisvili | Buurtmeesterweg, The Netherlands
"Hush the Night"

POP:
Charlie Millikin, Bill Millikin & Miriam Milikin | Ohio, USA
"Change Me"

HARD ROCK/ALT-ROCK:
Brian Bell, Luther Russell & Debra Gussin | California, USA
"Break Me Open"

SOFT ROCK/ALT-FOLK:
Joseph Cirello | New York, USA
"Better Rain"

SongDoor 2017 is open for submissions on April 15, 2017. The entry fee remains at $10 per song. For more information, visit http://songdoor.com.

About SongDoor

SongDoor, founded in 2006, is an annual event designed by songwriters, for songwriters. The competition is open to amateur and professional songwriters worldwide. Judges include seasoned music industry producers, artists and engineers who have worked with/for such artists as Britney Spears, 'NSYNC, Neil Young, Lynrd Skynrd, Jimmy Buffett, Garth Brooks, Keith Urban and many, many others. The awards purse is valued at $20,000. All entrants receive approximately $220 in free songwriting tools, regardless of whether or not they win any of the official awards.
