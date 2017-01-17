 
News By Tag
* Social Enterprise
* ESIMBI
* London Event
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Central London
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
23222120191817


Where Fashion Meets Education and Education Changes Lives

...an educational social enterprise in aid of children in the UK and Congo, has partnered up with The Estate Magazine to celebrate its first birthday and to set in place future plans with an exclusive evening of art, fashion, photography and music.
 
 
ESIMBI
ESIMBI
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Social Enterprise
* ESIMBI
* London Event

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Central London - London, Greater - England

Subject:
* Events

CENTRAL LONDON, England - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The exclusive red-carpet event will begin with a networking champagne and cupcakes reception for guests across industries including business, law, fashion, and education. After the initial welcome, guests can expect to enjoy an exclusive fashion show, an art exhibition by talented Congolese artists, gift bags from sponsors, and many more surprises... Plus, the opportunity to continue the party at the prestigious Home House London.

ESIMBI (meaning "it works" in Lingala, one of the languages spoken in the Democratic Republic of Congo) was set-up primarily to provide vocational training with secured employment (via an Apprenticeship Project and an Apprenticeship Resource Hub) to young adults in the UK and in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This is achieved by collaborating with its alliance charities.

The support provided by the enterprise in 2016 has certainly WORKED living up to the meaning of the name, as well as the motto of the enterprise: Inspire Empower • Achieve.

ESIMBI's founder, Tina Lobondi is a renowned Fashion Designer based in London, UK. She has received accolades for her high-end creations including Designer of the Year at Women 4 Africa and Pride of Africa at the Barcelona Fashion Week. And her elite clientele are also proud supporters of ESIMBI, including Thandie Newton who is likely to be present at this celebratory event, along with other celebrities including ESIMBI brand ambassadors, singers Chloe-Jasmine Whichello and V Bozeman, comedian Eddie Kadi, and footballer Steven Nzonzi.

Tina's vision when establishing ESIMBI, was to provide a platform to assist young and talented adults in forging successful career paths for themselves armed with profession-specific vocational education.

"The best thing about ESIMBI is that 'it works' -to help young people work for themselves, allowing them to hold their futures in their own hands. I was fortunate to have a good start and sound education, and this is my main reason for wanting to give the gift of inspiration, empowerment and achievement to as many young people in the Congo and UK as possible... and education is the key to freedom for them." Tina Lobondi

Tina sells #ESIMBI t-shirts in order to raise funds and awareness for the cause, in the form of supporting school girls from the Malaika project in DRC. She has raised awareness through cultural days, art competitions and motivational workshops. For more about the projects in 2017 please visit: ESIMBI.org or join the team on Friday 17th February at Home House, London.

For tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/esimbi-fundraiser-tickets-29...

Contact
Tina Lobondi
***@tinalobondi.com
End
Source:ESIMBI
Email:***@tinalobondi.com Email Verified
Tags:Social Enterprise, ESIMBI, London Event
Industry:Event
Location:Central London - London, Greater - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Portal Public Relations News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share