Where Fashion Meets Education and Education Changes Lives
...an educational social enterprise in aid of children in the UK and Congo, has partnered up with The Estate Magazine to celebrate its first birthday and to set in place future plans with an exclusive evening of art, fashion, photography and music.
ESIMBI (meaning "it works" in Lingala, one of the languages spoken in the Democratic Republic of Congo) was set-up primarily to provide vocational training with secured employment (via an Apprenticeship Project and an Apprenticeship Resource Hub) to young adults in the UK and in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This is achieved by collaborating with its alliance charities.
The support provided by the enterprise in 2016 has certainly WORKED living up to the meaning of the name, as well as the motto of the enterprise: Inspire • Empower • Achieve.
ESIMBI's founder, Tina Lobondi is a renowned Fashion Designer based in London, UK. She has received accolades for her high-end creations including Designer of the Year at Women 4 Africa and Pride of Africa at the Barcelona Fashion Week. And her elite clientele are also proud supporters of ESIMBI, including Thandie Newton who is likely to be present at this celebratory event, along with other celebrities including ESIMBI brand ambassadors, singers Chloe-Jasmine Whichello and V Bozeman, comedian Eddie Kadi, and footballer Steven Nzonzi.
Tina's vision when establishing ESIMBI, was to provide a platform to assist young and talented adults in forging successful career paths for themselves armed with profession-specific vocational education.
"The best thing about ESIMBI is that 'it works' -to help young people work for themselves, allowing them to hold their futures in their own hands. I was fortunate to have a good start and sound education, and this is my main reason for wanting to give the gift of inspiration, empowerment and achievement to as many young people in the Congo and UK as possible... and education is the key to freedom for them." Tina Lobondi
Tina sells #ESIMBI t-shirts in order to raise funds and awareness for the cause, in the form of supporting school girls from the Malaika project in DRC. She has raised awareness through cultural days, art competitions and motivational workshops. For more about the projects in 2017 please visit: ESIMBI.org or join the team on Friday 17th February at Home House, London.
Tina Lobondi
