Award-Winning News Anchor, Michelle Wright, Joins Cast of The Hunchback of Notre Dame

 
 
PITTSBURGH - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Pittsburgh Musical Theater, a professional theater company in Pittsburgh's West End, will welcome WTAE Morning Anchor, Michelle Wright, to their cast of Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame, premiering on January 26th at The Byham Theater. On Friday, February 3rd, Wright, one of Pittsburgh's most tenured and recognizable news figures, will join the ensemble/reveler cast along with her daughter, Ally, an aspiring performer.

"I love live theater and especially musical theater!," said Wright. "I'm having a blast being a part of The Hunchback of Notre Dame and I'm so impressed with the talent in the show; there are such powerful voices. I especially love being on stage with my 16-year-old daughter, Ally. I knew it would be a great mother-daughter experience, but during rehearsals I realized I need her help in getting over my stage fright. It's intense up there trying to remember everything so I'm just going to follow Ally's lead."

Wright is no stranger to the spotlight, and has been with WTAE since 1994, covering major stories such as Flight 93, and The G-20 Summit. She has also interviewed Oprah Winfrey, Barbara Bush, Jimmy Carter, and Sidney Crosby, to name a few.

But even with her high-profile, and very public career, Wright draws a clear line between TV and theater.

"Being in a musical is much scarier than anchoring the news," said Wright.

"The performers deserve a lot of credit for what they do! I'm comfortable writing news stories and then reading from the teleprompter when I'm on set. Being on the stage with a live audience is much more intimidating! I don't have a floor director telling me where to look and I just have to remember the moves and also act like my character would in the various scenes. It's a lot of pressure! I can't wait for the audience to enjoy the amazing talent in this show and I'm thankful that I get to have a small part and a super cool view in such a powerful production."

Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame premiers on January 26th at The Byham Theater in Pittsburgh's historic Cultural Distric, and runs through February 5th. For ticketing information, visit http://www.pittsburghmusicals.com or call the Box Office at 412.456.6666

Contact
Rodney Burrell
***@pittsburghmuscials.com
End
Source:Pittsburgh Musical Theater
Email:***@pittsburghmuscials.com
Tags:Pittsburgh Theater, Theater Tickets, Hunchback of Notre Dame
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Pittsburgh - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Events
Click to Share