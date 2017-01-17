Hope Biosciences Licenses nuc-Gemcitabine, A 'Trojan Horse' Anti-nucleolin-Gemcitabine Aptamer Drug Conjugate Against Cancer

Country(s)
IRVINE, Calif. - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- HOPE BIOSCIENCES announced today that it has acquired the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize nuc-gemcitabine™
nuc-Gemcitabine consists of Antisoma's AS1411*, a clinically-tested DNA aptamer against surface nucleolin found on many cancer cells, and dFdCMP, an activated form of gemcitabine. Unlike ADCs (antibody drug conjugates) or SMDCs (small molecule drug conjugates), which require 'linker' conjugation of the cytotoxic payload to the drug, nuc-gemcitabine is created by incorporating a single activated gemcitabine molecule in lieu of a thymidine molecule during the one-step solid phase synthesis of the DNA aptamer.
Clinical trials in over 80 cancer patients showed AS1411 to have modest anti-cancer activity and a favorable safety profile. nuc-Gemcitabine is 100-1,000x more potent compared to AS1411 or conventional gemcitabine (Gemzar®) in pre-clinical studies. Composition of matter patent has been granted in major countries, including the United States.
"Nucleolin is constantly and abundantly expressed on the cell surface of tumor cells where it serves as a binding protein for variety of ligands implicated in cancer growth and angiogenesis,"
"HOPE-888 has demonstrated impressive anti-cancer activity in preclinical models. It could truly be a game changing treatment strategy for pancreatic cancer and other difficult-to-
About HOPE BIOSCIENCES, INC.
HOPE is a privately-owned biopharmaceutical company based in Irvine, California focused on licensing and commercializing anti-cancer drugs that address high unmet medical needs. HOPE has two unique assets currently in IND-enabling studies, including nuc-gemcitabine (HOPE-888), and a highly potent MerTK/AXL kinase inhibitor (HOPE-777).
About APTABIO THERAPEUTICS, INC.
AptaBio is a South Korean pharmaceutical company at the forefront of discovery and development of selective inhibitors of the NOX family of enzymes and aptamer-based anti-cancer drugs. AptaBio's unique and proprietary assay platform supports the screening and design of novel molecules against new targets.
AptaBio's NOX inhibitors include the 'first-in-class' candidate, APX-115 against diabetic nephropathy, APX-1004 against diabetic retinopathy, and APX-311 against NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis)
