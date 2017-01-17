The Next Step for Dental Hygienists: Dental Lasers

With a little guidance on how to incorporate them into daily workflows, diode lasers can revolutionise dental hygiene treatments and outcomes

Dr Maria Alexandra A. Barrero

End

-- Although dental lasers have been commercially available for several years now, and their popularity among patients is unparalleled, dental professionals have been slow to take to this treatment modality. Surprisingly, this is in spite of the stellar reputation lasers enjoy in dental literature as an innovative technology, which is gentle on tissues and complementary to accelerated healing.So why exactly have dental lasers not been more widely embraced by dental practitioners?Well, unfortunately, there is a wide perception in the community that dental lasers are too complicated and too expensive."But these gripes have been forever laid to rest with the arrival of the diode laser on the dental scene," notes Dr Maria Alexandra A. Barrero. "The diode laser represents a convergence of documented scientific evidence, ease of use and greater affordability, that makes it a must-have for every dental clinic."Dr Barrero is scheduled to conduct an exclusive one-day course in Dubai-based clinic Vilafortuny at the end of this month, comprising a lecture and a hands-on training session regarding the incorporation of diode lasers into the daily workflows of dental hygienists."The diode laser, often referred to as the soft-tissue laser, is particularly useful to dental hygienists: it is designed to reduce the amount of bacteria in a diseased pocket, as well as remove inflammatory by-products. Treatment with the diode laser has been shown to have a significant long-term bactericidal effect in periodontal pockets," notes Dr Barrero.She adds, "Simultaneously, scaling and root planning outcomes are enhanced when diode laser therapy is added to the dental armamentarium. Patients are typically more comfortable during and after treatment, and gingival healing is faster and more stable."In the past, lasers have intimidated dentists with their large footprint, lack of portability, their high maintenance profile, confusion of operating tips and complex procedural settings.But the diode laser presents a comprehensive solution to these complications. It is compact and can easily be moved from one treatment room to another. It is self-contained, and it does not have to be hooked up to air or water lines. The power and pulse settings, meanwhile, can be adjusted quickly to suit the particular patient and procedure."In spite of these benefits, you'll see that many dental practices have a diode laser sitting on their shelves, collecting dust, because the staff was never properly trained or the laser was never properly integrated into the dental hygienist's daily workflow. Empowering your hygienists by encouraging them to use the equipment is a great place to start making this investment pay off," says Dr Barrero.She adds, "Modern diode lasers have adjustable pre-sets making them very easy to use. Having said that, it is imperative that the dental hygienist complete and participate in a hands–on laser safety training course. When the laser is used improperly on a patient, it can cause severe tissue damage."When it is put to use on a regular basis the diode laser can bring incredible success to a practice. Diode lasers have many advantages over traditional surgical and therapeutic techniques including less pain and accelerated patient healing, thereby reducing the need for more advanced, costly procedures."Dental hygienists who have thus far used the diode laser observe greater pocket reduction and better long–term stability. These days, the use of the diode laser is becoming more of a standard of care than just some promising new tool. The number of dental hygienists utilising laser technology in their workflows grows each day, but it is the hygienists who have had proficiency training that feel the most confident in day-to-day use," says Dr Barrero.Clearly, technological advances continuously impact dental practice. The use of lasers is an important facet of patient treatment, and the diode laser is definitely poised to become the instrument of choice for dental hygienists. But proper training regarding the principles, how to incorporate lasers smoothly into daily workflow and safety practices must be made available to hygienists to empower them to operate these lasers confidently and safely.