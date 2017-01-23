 
Frontier Tech Ventures Tops Another AR/VR Analyst List

Crunchbase's "2016 Year in Review" Cites FTV #1 Active Investor
 
 
Crunchbase 2016 Top AR/VR Active Investor List
SAN FRANCISCO - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Frontier Tech Ventures (FTV), a San Francisco based investment firm, topped Crunchbase's "2016 year in review" list of most active investors in AR/VR (augmented reality, virtual reality), with 200%  more investments than the next most active investor.  Frontier Tech closed 2016 with more than twenty deals, while HTC Corp, Lux Capital, Colopl VR fund, Danhua Capital were all tied at number two with seven deals each.

Crunchbase's recognition is yet another industry report confirming the striking distance between FTV and the nearest competitor in the race to close deals with promising AR/VR startups.    Despite grave media reports from earlier in 2016 based on misinformation from a failed employee coup attempt, Frontier Tech Ventures continued its history of excellent investing results and finished the year with more exits than any other year to date and an IRR above 20% on lifetime invested capital.

Crunchbase, which Forbes praised as a "minor miracle...keeping track of startup activity"1, publishes its "global innovation report" in January as a review of the previous year's global startup metrics.  The report covers seven markets, two of which are frontier technology (AR/VR and artificial intelligence) along with genetics, fintech, transportation, security, and workplace collaboration

"We finished the year strong, with more exits in Q4 2016 than any other quarter to date," said founder Mike Rothenberg.  "We are excited to see more validation of our strategy and investment decisions, especially since our unique approach draws more scrutiny than most."

Media Contact
Craig Hordlow
415.535.5767
***@frontier.tech
Email:***@frontier.tech
Page Updated Last on: Jan 23, 2017
