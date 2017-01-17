News By Tag
Hank Levine Named 2017 Future 50 Award Winner by Washington SmartCEO
60 Greater Washington Companies Recognized for Fast Growth in Washington SmartCEO's Future 50 Awards Program
"I'm thrilled that SmartCEO has recognized our achievements,"
Mr. Levine added, "The 2017 Future 50 winners were selected for demonstrating significant growth based on a combined three-year average of revenue and employee growth. iPlace USA is one of the fastest growing recruiting brands with a portfolio of businesses all tied to our core area of expertise – the hiring process. We are building a great company which is diverse and passionate, and our goal is to grow to over 10,000 employees by the end of 2025."
The President of SmartCEO, Jaime Nespor-Zawmon said, "Ask any CEO and they'll tell you that leading a fast-growing company is one of the most exhilarating and challenging endeavors an entrepreneur can experience. From growing a startup to scaling an established organization, this year's Future 50 winners have executed their growth strategies year after year. More impressively, they have created job opportunities and fueled economic prosperity in our region."
Jaime went on to say, "These passionate and driven entrepreneurs embody the true definition of leadership. We honor them for their unwavering commitment to building their businesses, shaping our communities, and making our region a better place to work and live."
About iPlace USA
iPlace USA is a global recruiting company with headquarters in McLean, Virginia, USA and an international recruiting center in Pune, India. iPlace enables companies hiring in America to expand their recruiting bandwidth with high quality and at low cost.
About the Future 50 Awards
The Future 50 Awards program is the largest SmartCEO awards program of the year. This program recognizes 50 of the region's fastest growing, mid-sized companies. These companies represent the future of the region's economy and embody the entrepreneurial spirit critical for leadership and success. The winners are chosen based on a three-year average of employee and revenue growth. Winners are profiled in SmartCEO magazine and celebrated at a black-tie optional awards gala.
About SmartCEO
SmartCEO's mission is to educate and inspire the business community through its award-winning magazine, connections at C-level events and access to valuable online resources. SmartCEO's integrated media platforms reach decision makers in the Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Long Island, New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC, metropolitan areas.
