Hank Levine Named 2017 Future 50 Award Winner by Washington SmartCEO

60 Greater Washington Companies Recognized for Fast Growth in Washington SmartCEO's Future 50 Awards Program

-- iPlace USA today announced that its CEO, Hank Levine, has been named a 2017 Future 50 Award Winner by SmartCEO. The program recognizes 50 of the Washington region's fastest-growing mid-sized companies, seven Blue Chip companies, and three Emerging Growth companies. iPlace USA was honored in the 2017 Future 50 Winners category."I'm thrilled that SmartCEO has recognized our achievements,"said Hank Levine, President, and CEO of iPlace USA. "It's exciting to see iPlace USA honored alongside so many great companies. I am incredibly proud of our team and its relentless work to ensure that we continue to get bigger and better with each passing year."Mr. Levine added, "The 2017 Future 50 winners were selected for demonstrating significant growth based on a combined three-year average of revenue and employee growth. iPlace USA is one of the fastest growing recruiting brands with a portfolio of businesses all tied to our core area of expertise – the hiring process. We are building a great company which is diverse and passionate, and our goal is to grow to over 10,000 employees by the end of 2025."The President of SmartCEO, Jaime Nespor-Zawmon said, "Ask any CEO and they'll tell you that leading a fast-growing company is one of the most exhilarating and challenging endeavors an entrepreneur can experience. From growing a startup to scaling an established organization, this year's Future 50 winners have executed their growth strategies year after year. More impressively, they have created job opportunities and fueled economic prosperity in our region."Jaime went on to say, "These passionate and driven entrepreneurs embody the true definition of leadership. We honor them for their unwavering commitment to building their businesses, shaping our communities, and making our region a better place to work and live."The 2017 Future 50 Awards ( http://www.smartceo.com/ washington-future- 50/ ) will be celebrated at a black-tie awards gala on February 9, 2017, and will be featured in SmartCEO magazine.About iPlace USAiPlace USA is a global recruiting company with headquarters in McLean, Virginia, USA and an international recruiting center in Pune, India. iPlace enables companies hiring in America to expand their recruiting bandwidth with high quality and at low cost.Visit our website: http://iplaceusa.com About the Future 50 AwardsThe Future 50 Awards program is the largest SmartCEO awards program of the year. This program recognizes 50 of the region's fastest growing, mid-sized companies. These companies represent the future of the region's economy and embody the entrepreneurial spirit critical for leadership and success. The winners are chosen based on a three-year average of employee and revenue growth. Winners are profiled in SmartCEO magazine and celebrated at a black-tie optional awards gala.About SmartCEOSmartCEO's mission is to educate and inspire the business community through its award-winning magazine, connections at C-level events and access to valuable online resources. SmartCEO's integrated media platforms reach decision makers in the Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Long Island, New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC, metropolitan areas.