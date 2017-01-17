Careem Expansion Continues Apace With Milestone 50 Destinations Now Serviced Across The MENASA Region

Amman, Jordan (January, 2017) – Continuing its expansion program, Careem, the region's leading ride-hailing service

--Continuing its expansion program, Careem, the region's leading ride-hailing service, has now expanded to more than 50 cities across the broaded MENASA (Middle East, North Africa and South Asia) region, including Turkey and three new cities in Pakistan.Mudassir Sheikha, co-founder and CEO of Careem, said, "Our main focus is to broaden and deepen our presence across the wider region, which comes on the back of Careem's phenomenal growth in the past four years. Testament to our continued expansion and ambitions for further growth is the recent USD 350 million tranche of investment in our company, making Careem one of the few tech unicorns in the Middle East and North Africa. Now operational in more than 50 cities within four years since launching, Careem will harness this milestone achievement as a springboard to further growth in 2017."Last month, Careem announced a landmark funding round of USD 500 million in the company with USD 350 million already secured from new and existing investors. Co-led is by Rakuten, Inc., a global leader in internet services and innovation headquartered in Japan, and Saudi Telecom Company ("STC"), the largest telecom operator in the Middle East, the fundraise, supported by Credit Suisse, is one of the largest for a technology company in the Middle East's history. The investment will scale up Careem's transport services in existing and new markets, accelerate innovation across its platform of high-frequency transactions, and help Careem achieve its goal of creating one million jobs in the region by 2018.