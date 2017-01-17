West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service selects Remeha for improved heating efficiency

Five high-efficiency Remeha Quinta Pro 115 boilers on a cascade and cylinders

-- West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) has installed Remeha high efficiency condensing boilers and hot water cylinders to improve heating reliability and efficiency at its Birkenshaw Headquarters. The move comes as part of wider efficiency measures.The building was originally heated by three coal-fired sectional boilers. One had been replaced with a biomass boiler, but the second had failed and the third was struggling to meet the heat demand adequately or efficiently.Building Services Specialists Mitton Mechanical Services, part of the Mitton Group, were invited to provide design and consultancy services for the heating refurbishment. This was put out to tender and later successfully won by Mitton Mechanical Services.Five Remeha Quinta Pro 115 condensing boilers on a cascade system were specified to replace the two ageing coal-fired sectional boilers. Completing the refurbishment, two Remeha 400 litre indirect hot water cylinders were recommended to replace the existing calorifiers. The new equipment has been specified to work in tandem with the biomass boiler to provide reliable, high efficiency, low carbon heating.Jonny Knowles, Director at Mitton Mechanical Services, said: "We only specify Remeha products due to the reliability and quality of the brand, the flexible design options, and the excellent service and support the company provides. It's the complete package. We recommended installing Quinta Pro boilers on a cascade as a rapid, cost-effective solution to high performance heating and significant energy and carbon savings."While removing the old boilers took longer than anticipated, the light, compact design of the Quinta Pro boilers made them easy to install in the basement plant room. Assembling the free-standing back-to-back cascade system was equally straightforward, with all the parts supplied and smart gas and water connection technology removing the need for welding.Jonny continued: "The Quinta Pro cascade has provided a neat, high-efficiency solution to the required heat output, fitting into the same footprint as just one of the old coal-fired sectional boilers."With the new heating system now fully operational, the WYFRS Headquarters is providing reliable warmth and comfort for its fire service staff. The high efficiencies of the Quinta Pro cascade will ensure rapid financial payback for the WYFS. This, combined with the future lower running costs and a reduced carbon footprint, makes the new heating system a win-win solution for the WYFRS.WYFRS commented:"The energy and carbon savings from the Remeha Quinta Pro cascade will help us take our efficiencies measures one stage further, delivering on our environmental commitments while significantly reducing our operating bills."