Official CMT Artist Ashley Wineland Set to Sizzle on the Main Stage at the Arizona H2OMG! Festival
National recording artist will sing the National Anthem and participate in a USO-inspired performance before entertaining the crowds with her electrifying stage show
The primary theme for the event is a patriotic one--"Celebrating the Greatness of America--Let Freedom Roar!" As our nation and our country's military are platforms of special interest to Ashley Wineland, she frequently utilizes her popularity and extensive global fan base to support various veterans-related charities—even donating all the proceeds from her hit single "Red, White and Blue" to numerous causes benefitting our nation's heroes. Thus, when Colonel Gregory P. Cook (Ret. USAF), organizer of this enthralling event, offered a spot to Ashley and her band—she answered the request to appear with a resounding "YES!"
Ashley Wineland shares her sentiment regarding this special performance, "I'm very much honored to be a part of this wonderful event that will be honoring our nation's service men, women and first responders. I would love to meet every single one of these great men and women--along with their families--to say thank you for their constant sacrifice to keep us safe."
According to Colonel Cook, Retired USAF, event organizer and visionary, "We are thrilled to have an amazing talent and patriot like Ashley Wineland join us as we lift our voices in song to celebrate the greatness of America and honor those who defend our freedom at home and abroad."
The family centric Arizona H2OMG! Festival at Lake Pleasant will kick off with a grand opening ceremony and race team pep rally on Thursday, February 23rd, followed by a "Rockin' America" music show and dance party. Friday evening will feature a "Pirate Beach Party", with costume contests and Caribbean-themed music. Saturday is slated as "Hometown Heroes and Champions Day"—with Ms. Wineland performing the National Anthem and participating in a USO-style show that honors all those have served in uniform. The evening with culminate for Wineland with her and her band taking to the main stage—presenting their high-energy show that includes both her original music and her renditions of some of today's popular country music.
Ms. Wineland looks forward to visiting the U.S. in 2017 when she embarks on her "She's Gone" tour—which is scheduled to begin in May. 2016-17 have produced many milestones for Ms. Wineland—including attaining over 100K followers on Facebook (150K+ on all social media). Other notable achievements include receiving a "Pro" Status endorsement by Alvarez Guitars (Josh Turner is also an Alvarez-endorsed artist), and additionally, serving as a correspondent for the local ABC affiliate, taping a segment providing her projections for the CMA Awards.
With her eyes on the "She's Gone" nationwide tour, Wineland will soon be releasing the single by the same name and accompanying video. The new single—along with her hit song "No Prince Charming"—will be included on her upcoming CD "Simple Life", which is the follow-up to her debut CD, the critically acclaimed "Family Business".
For more information on the Arizona H2OMG! Festival at Lake Pleasant, please visit the website at http://azcoppercup.com. Learn more about Ashley Wineland at: www.ashleywineland.com. For media inquiries and interviews, contact Ms. Wineland's publicist, Kiki Plesha, at: kiki@ashleywineland.com
Contact
Kiki Plesha, Publicist
Ashley Wineland
***@ashleywineland.com
