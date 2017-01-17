 
Industry News





London Named Alpha Cities Most Desirable City In The World

Finefair, the leading investment property managers in London, has welcomed the title awarded to the capital city
 
 
Finefair
Finefair
 
ILFORD, England - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- London has been named the most popular city in the world. This is in terms of the first ever Alpha Cities survey, which set out to establish the most desirable places in the world in which to own property. Finefair, the leading name for investment properties in London, believes that the title reflects the high levels of demand experienced across both the rental and purchase markets.

The results of this first Alpha Cities survey were widely expected to be close. This proved to be the case, with London beating out nearest rival New York City by a narrow margin of around 2%. Tokyo, Sydney and Paris are the three cities which round out the top five. A total of 11 measurement tests were used for each city, with the questions asked addressing the practical, emotional and financial factors of owning property in each city.

Finefair believes the resilience of the London property market is underlined by the Alpha Cities survey result. The number one ranking has come after a six month period of speculation and mixed forecasts for the city. That the number one ranking came despite there being less certain than usual outlooks on the social, economic and political future of the UK capital stresses how desirable - and valuable - the perceived stability of life in London is.

News of the Alpha Cities title has come at a time when there is a fall in the level of properties being listed for sale in London. Several market analysts indicate that an overall increase in London property values is to be anticipated during 2017 as a consequence. Finefair take into account all information and views on the London property market, using the knowledge gained to ensure that the best interests of their clients are always served.

With over ten years of leading service in the property market, Finefair is the name known and trusted by investment portfolio holders. The property management company has strategic partnerships in place with the authorities of the leading London Boroughs. This allows for them to deliver on all property requirements, whether leasing, guaranteed rent, buying or selling services are required.

Alpha Cities naming London as the most desirable city in the world in which to own property is a distinguished honour. Finefair is the name trusted to deliver the returns investors are looking for on property in the city.

for more information please visit www.finefair.com

Finefair
020 8554 0500
info@finefair.com
Source:Finefair
