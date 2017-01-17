News By Tag
Revive Adserver Video Expandable Ads
Video Expand Ads can expand to large size (Size can mention while creating banners) which provides the user a clear and attractive view of ad experience.
In Revive Adserver there will be new banner type added as "Video Expandable Ads", while adding banners, select this banner type and upload video.
Admin can upload either video file or video external URL directly to create video banner. While creating the banner there is several options available as, 1) Expand type as Mouse Over or Click type, 2) Sound off/on, 3) Autoplay,4) Expand direction and 5) Expand width size.
Poster image for video banner can upload while create/update banner.
To get Full Details about this prodct click here, http://www.reviveadserverplugin.com/
