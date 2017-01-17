 
CHENNAI, India - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Revive Adserver Video Expandable Ads plugin provides features to deliver video file as advertisement which will generate impressions and clicks statistics reports. It gives options to expand with animation to give interaction to the end user which will help to increase click-through rates.

Video Expand Ads can expand to large size (Size can mention while creating banners) which provides the user a clear and attractive view of ad experience.

In Revive Adserver there will be new banner type added as "Video Expandable Ads", while adding banners, select this banner type and upload video.

Admin can upload either video file or video external URL directly to create video banner. While creating the banner there is several options available as, 1) Expand type as Mouse Over or Click type, 2) Sound off/on, 3) Autoplay,4) Expand direction and 5) Expand width size.

Poster image for video banner can upload while create/update banner.

To get Full Details about this prodct click here, http://www.reviveadserverplugin.com/product/video-expanda...
www.reviveadserverplugin.com
