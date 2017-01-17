 
TopRankers Launches Republic Day Special Offer: SPECIAL26 Offer on Banking 2017-18 Exams Combo Pack

TopRankers going to launch republic day special offer called SPECIAL26 on its test series.
 
 
Republic Day Offer - Special 26
BENGALURU, India - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- TopRankers has emerged as one of the most popular online platforms for competitive exams preparation. The test series and study materials are in line with the latest exam pattern providing the students with the best of "Pre- exam essentials". The team consists of 70+ professionals who work together in the direction of providing the best of preparation modules.

This republic day, we bring you the best deal to achieve outstanding success in competitive exams. TopRankers launches the SPECIAL26 Offer on Banking 2017- 18 exams combo packs. Use coupon code SPECIAL26 to avail FLAT 26% OFF on Banking PO pack, Banking Clerk Pack and Most Popular Banking Pack 2017-18. The first 26 users of each day will be awarded with a special discount of 26 % OFF till January 26, 2017.

Prominent features of Banking 2017-18 Exams Combo Packs

• Discussion forums- Share and talk platform
• Tests are available on Mobile App too.
• Questions based on latest pattern and syllabus
• Graphical analysis along with performance reports
• Expert feedback for better performance
• Preparation Checklist to figure out what you have missed out
• Full length and Sectional

tests for all round practice
• Study plan for organized preparation
• Online doubt clearing sessions
• TRS (TopRankers Suprise) with some new delights
• GK and Daily current affairs

Click Here for Banking 2017-18 Exams Combo Packs (https://www.toprankers.com/bank-exams/bank-exams-combo-pa...)

Our aim is to equip each and every aspirant with the confidence to outshine like never before. Best wishes from team TopRankers!

Source:TopRankers
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Special 26, Test Series Offer, Republic Day Offer Toprankers
Industry:Education
Location:Bengaluru - Karnataka - India
Subject:Deals
Click to Share