TopRankers Launches Republic Day Special Offer: SPECIAL26 Offer on Banking 2017-18 Exams Combo Pack
TopRankers going to launch republic day special offer called SPECIAL26 on its test series.
This republic day, we bring you the best deal to achieve outstanding success in competitive exams. TopRankers launches the SPECIAL26 Offer on Banking 2017- 18 exams combo packs. Use coupon code SPECIAL26 to avail FLAT 26% OFF on Banking PO pack, Banking Clerk Pack and Most Popular Banking Pack 2017-18. The first 26 users of each day will be awarded with a special discount of 26 % OFF till January 26, 2017.
Prominent features of Banking 2017-18 Exams Combo Packs
• Discussion forums- Share and talk platform
• Tests are available on Mobile App too.
• Questions based on latest pattern and syllabus
• Graphical analysis along with performance reports
• Expert feedback for better performance
• Preparation Checklist to figure out what you have missed out
• Full length and Sectional
tests for all round practice
• Study plan for organized preparation
• Online doubt clearing sessions
• TRS (TopRankers Suprise) with some new delights
• GK and Daily current affairs
Click Here for Banking 2017-18 Exams Combo Packs (https://www.toprankers.com/
Our aim is to equip each and every aspirant with the confidence to outshine like never before. Best wishes from team TopRankers!
Contact
TopRankers.com
08880725725
***@gmail.com
