KonaKart releases version 8.5 of its popular Java eCommerce Shopping Cart Software
DS Data Systems is proud to announce a new release of KonaKart - its leading eCommerce software.
KonaKart is a Java / JSP / XML based solution with comprehensive easy to use java, SOAP, JAXWS, RMI, JSON and JavaScript APIs that allow you to quickly integrate eCommerce functionality into your existing systems. The customizable parts of KonaKart are Open Source and available under the GNU LGPL.
Highlights of the new v8.5.0.0 release include the following new features:
Promotion Testing - place promotions in test mode so that they can be tested in a live system by a group of test users.
Liferay 7 and Liferay DXP - added support for generating KonaKart portlets for Liferay DXP and Liferay 7.
Tokenized Credit Card APIs - added KKEng API calls to manage tokenized credit cards for a customer.
Performance - added Configuration caching on the Admin side and caching of all currencies in the storefront engine (KKEng).
Technology Upgrades - upgrades to JQueryUI 1.12.0, SOLR 6.2.1 and GWT 2.8.0
Batch Jobs - new batch jobs for freeing up reward points when orders don't complete, purging files etc.
B2B Ordering Limits - added functionality to only allow customers to place orders below a certain threshold where the amount is the sum of all orders placed by the customer within a certain time period.
Full details of the new features can be found at http://www.konakart.com/
The Community Edition of KonaKart is free and can be downloaded directly from the KonaKart web site. An Enterprise Extensions package is also available by contacting sales@konakart.com . Professional support and consultancy are available for all versions of KonaKart.
KonaKart may be used directly by online retailers, but is also intended for solution providers, ISPs and for OEM usage. A partner program is available for companies that can offer integration and professional services around the product.
Visit the KonaKart web site at http://www.konakart.com for customer references, live demos, free downloads and full pricing details for the product and support packages.
Companies/Organisations using KonaKart successfully include Volkswagen, Tesco Mobile, Verizon, Sony, Telefonica, Leroy Merlin, Audi, SkyTV, Oxford University Press, Cambridge University Press, Tallink, Asia Pacific Telecom Group, Deutsche Bank, COOP, MasterCard, Ooredoo, Fortinet, Selgros, Edeka, Santillana, TruServ, Province of Nova Scotia, The Vatican, Si.mobil, Telecable, Apollo Global, Open University, University of Adelaide, EasyGO, TWE, CAA and many others throughout the world.
Contact
DS Data Systems UK Ltd
***@konakart.com
