January 2017
Arria SoC Dual-Core ARM Cortex A9 -Dev Kit

 
 
BANGALORE, India - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Arria SoC: iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a leading embedded product & solution provider company, is planning to launch yet another System On Module (SOM) using Altera's Arria 10 SoC.  This new system on module is an addition to the company's growing FPGA SOC SOM roadmap following to its earlier Altera Cyclone V SOC based SOM.

Arria SoC – Arria 10 SoM (System on Module)

The Arria 10 SOC System on Module is based on the Arria 10 SX family device with F34 package. The module is equipped with 32-bit DDR4 memory support for HPS with optional ECC and 64-bit DDR4 support for FPGA. All the IOs and high speed transceiver blocks will be available on the SOM board to board connector. The module's high level block diagram is shown below.

Arria SoC – Arria10 SoM Block Diagram

Arria 10 SOCs, combine a feature-rich dual-core ARM Cortex A9 MPCore hard processor system (HPS) with industry-leading programmable logic technology. The Arria 10 SoCs offer a processor with rich feature set of embedded peripherals, hardened floating-point variable-precision digital signal processing blocks, high-speed transceivers, hard memory controllers, Secure boot capability, using Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm and Advanced Encryption Standard, and protocol intellectual property controllers all in a single highly integrated package.

Arria 10 SoC (http://www.iwavesystems.com/altera-arria-10-soc-som-modul...) achieve unprecedented increase in performance with reduction in power, form factor, cost and ideally suitable for performance driven applications such as infrastructure & intelligent equipment, test & measurement equipment, medical imaging equipment, storage and broadcasting.

The 20 nm ARM-based Arria® 10 SoC delivers optimal performance, power efficiency, small form factor, and low cost for midrange applications. The Arria 10 SoC, based on TSMC's 20 nm process technology, combines a dual-core ARM* Cortex*-A9 MPCore* Hard Processor System (HPS) with industry-leading programmable logic technology that includes hardened floating-point Digital Signal Processing (DSP) blocks.

The Arria 10 SoC offers a processor with a rich feature set of embedded peripherals, hardened floating-point variable-precision DSP blocks, embedded high-speed transceivers, hard memory (http://www.syedusman.com/) controllers, and protocol intellectual property (IP) controllers – all in a single highly integrated package.

Source:iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
