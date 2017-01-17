News By Tag
Arria SoC Dual-Core ARM Cortex A9 -Dev Kit
Arria SoC – Arria 10 SoM (System on Module)
The Arria 10 SOC System on Module is based on the Arria 10 SX family device with F34 package. The module is equipped with 32-bit DDR4 memory support for HPS with optional ECC and 64-bit DDR4 support for FPGA. All the IOs and high speed transceiver blocks will be available on the SOM board to board connector. The module's high level block diagram is shown below.
Arria SoC – Arria10 SoM Block Diagram
Arria 10 SOCs, combine a feature-rich dual-core ARM Cortex A9 MPCore hard processor system (HPS) with industry-leading programmable logic technology. The Arria 10 SoCs offer a processor with rich feature set of embedded peripherals, hardened floating-point variable-precision digital signal processing blocks, high-speed transceivers, hard memory controllers, Secure boot capability, using Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm and Advanced Encryption Standard, and protocol intellectual property controllers all in a single highly integrated package.
The 20 nm ARM-based Arria® 10 SoC delivers optimal performance, power efficiency, small form factor, and low cost for midrange applications. The Arria 10 SoC, based on TSMC's 20 nm process technology, combines a dual-core ARM* Cortex*-A9 MPCore* Hard Processor System (HPS) with industry-leading programmable logic technology that includes hardened floating-point Digital Signal Processing (DSP) blocks.
