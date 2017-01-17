News By Tag
Get To Know About International Trademark Registration
Getting a right name for the business house is very essential. A trademark apart from giving a distinctive identity can secure a business.
Registering a trademark gives the business houses the right to secure their business in the marketplace. The process of trademark registration is very simple and affordable. Ever since the US put the Madrid Protocol into effect, international trademark registration has become easier among many countries. Usually, through the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), a trademark can be internationally protected across 75 countries.
In order to start with the International trademark registration services, one can file their application country-wise by taking the help of an Attorney. On the other hand, they can register through the 'Madrid System for the InternationalRegistration of Marks.' A trend towards International trademark registration is increasingly growing as it is allowing a business institution to protect their business.
Usual Procedure
When you are planning to register your unique trademark, you must ask the helping body to check its availability. Alternatively, you can try to check the availability by taking the help of Trademark Search Systems. Based on the availability, you will need to file the applications.
According to World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), more than four million trademark applications are filed worldwide every year. With more number of business houses and brands starting to expand their business overseas, it is important to understand the complexities of registering a trademark in foreign countries.
Benefits of Trademark Registration
· The benefits of international trademark registration process include simplicity and lower fees. Only one application is needed to be filed in order to protect the trademark internationally. Therefore, one application means one application fee.
· Companies or business houses can receive compensation in case of infringement of your mark.
· It can constrain your competitors from using similar marks. If they are found using same kind of marks, they can be penalized huge amount of money or subjected to jail terms.
· One can sell or license their trademark to others. In the long run, they can generate money from the right. In case, of change of ownership of international registration, it can be registered easily in all countries. It is usually done by submitting an application form.
· It can give the business houses a clear idea on similar trademarks that have already been registered by the industry.
· Even for renewal for the international trademarks, only one renewal application is needed instead of independent renewal application for each country.
It can be thus stated that, with one office in charge for any form of notifications and renewals, international trademark registration services has become easier than before. Business houses who do business outside US or European countries must consider international trademark registration.
International trademark registration can help business housed from identity theft of their business.
