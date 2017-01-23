News By Tag
London Luxury Retirement Community Installs Staff Self-Service Time Management
Battersea Place, London's first luxury retirement village and premier Nursing Facility, has just installed a biometric self-service time and attendance management system.
Managed by LifeCare Residences', Battersea Place is London's first luxury retirement community and employs over 75 staff. 60% of the staff are clinical, providing 24-hour care and emergency assistance for 100 apartments and 30 purpose-built nursing suites. The community also has a range of fully serviced on-site amenities, including a restaurant, café/bar, hobby and activities rooms, a hairdressing salon, jacuzzi, swimming pool, and a library.
Lifecare Residences commissioning administrator, Jonathon Leet, said, "Battersea Place is an exclusive retirement village, so we wanted the very best management systems in place to ensure we provide the highest quality of service for all our tenants and residents. We went for a computerised biometric system as this would streamline clocking in for all staff, and automate many of the processes, saving management time and eliminating paper reports. I knew from experience with a similar project in New Zealand that I was involved with, using swipe-cards or pin numbers to identify staff when they clocked can be inaccurate. Using biometric sensors ensures we always have real time data of who is on-site, night and day."
The Kelio system installed by Bodet comprises a Kelio Visio X7 biometric, interactive communication terminal, supported by Kelio Pro software which incorporates data extraction for payroll, planning, analytics and HR assistant modules.
Staff clock in or out by placing their finger onto the Kelio Visio X7 terminal reader. The sensor identifies them and creates the record which is then stored on the master database in real time. This eliminates staff having to complete time sheets, but the system is also foolproof providing an accurate real time record of who is on site, when they arrived and when they completed their shift. The system also allows staff who work off-site or from home, to clock in remotely via the website. Supervisors and management can see at a glance any staff absences or lateness directly from their PC.
The software generates real time tailored management reports so that current and historic attendance information can be accessed at the press of a button. It also provides irrefutable proof of staffing levels which may be required for Care Quality Commission audits.
Leet added, "The attendance data can be imported into our payroll software package. It automates the whole payroll process, saving staff from having to duplicate data entry and eliminates the risk of manual entry errors. The records can also be allocated to specific roles and cost centres, which is very useful for budgeting and future planning."
The touch-sensitive screen of the Kelio Visio X7 terminal presents an intuitive display panel which allows staff to interact with their own personnel record. This screen appears when clocking in or out but can also be quickly accessed at any other time during the shift. Personal messages can be sent and received, and the self-service function allows staff to review their attendance record and remaining holiday allocation.
Staff can also use the terminal to request time off or book future holidays. As soon as the request is submitted, the supervisor or administrator will be notified by e-mail, and can then action it straight away, resulting in automatically notifying the employee whether the request is approved or not. The record is live on the system, so there is no need for spreadsheets or wall charts, expediting the whole process and saving time for both employees and management.
Leet summarised, "This new system provides accurate real-time reports for HR, payroll, management and staff planning. The self service functionality is especially useful as it involves staff directly in their own time management, making them feel a valuable part of the organisation and helping improve employee engagement."
Date 23 January 2017
More about Bodet Ltd
Bodet Ltd is the British subsidiary of French-based Bodet Group which have been leading the market in time measurement products since the 1860s. The Group have five subsidiaries across Europe exporting to 60 countries and have expanded from clock-making into IT-based time and attendance, access control, school class change systems and sports scoreboards.
The Kelio Visio X7 was developed by Bodet and won a 2015 Red Dot Award for its innovative qualities and design excellence.
The Bodet Group has over 35,000 clients including Fedex, Serco, TalkTalk and the European Parliament as well as state and independent schools and individual public sector institutions such as DVLA and NHS.
For more information visit http://www.bodet.co.uk
Media Contact
Colin Caldicott
01767 601470
***@ultimediapr.co.uk
