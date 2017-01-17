News By Tag
Kinex Media launches its Website's Version 2.0
Mississauga, Toronto - Kinex Media, which is a globally renowned digital agency, successfully launched the newly revamped website.
Another reason of reconstructing the entire website was to switching from KinexMedia.ca to KinexMedia.com, making the presence felt globally.
It all started from the designing stage. Since the Kinex is known for creating exceptional web designs, the challenge was huge for the team. Each and everything designing element had to be done from scratch - and to stand out from the crowd, it was relevant to pursue the task.
In addition, the new website comprises of certain elements/features that differentiate it from the old site: Less, Gsap, Scrollmagic, Particles, SVG etc.
"We felt the need to re-design Kinex Media's official website. Since we have grown in terms of business and brand, we felt the need to reflect in our online presence." Said Amir Waheed, Marketing Director of Kinex Media. "Each and every little detail was critically processed to bring out the best version upfront. Seeing the final version of the website, I must say that we have really outranked all the possibilities' of bringing a realistic and user based website that is akin to their preferences and industry parameters."
The new version of Kinex Media is clothed with all the latest features and design. The main motive of the new design is to magnify every detail to construct a user based website, not only limited to a digital agency's site.
"I believe we needed a change in our digital presence. A lot of things came on the web since we last designed Kinex's official website. Moreover, we grew as a company and bagged many international reputed awards that proved our dominance in the region." Said Karan Sharma, co-founder of Kinex Media. "Hence, we thought to recreate the website, including our ideologies. We worked on the website as a team and critically reviewed each area couple of times for the best outcome possible. From designing various things to using the latest technology, we have had to do it by scaling web accessibility as the initial parameter for the universal user experience. I must say, we have succeeded in doing it."
New Website Launch - https://www.kinexmedia.com
Contact
Kinex Media, 25 Watline Avenue, Suite 302,
Mississauga, Ontario L4Z 2Z1
4169074030
***@kinexmedia.com
