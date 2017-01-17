News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Psychotherapy Practice in Table View Cares About Adolescent Mental Health
Karmen Hutton's private practice in Table View and Parklands is the perfect place to take your teen for psychotherapy as Karmen is passionate about adolescents and provides a warm and comfortable environment for them to work through difficulties.
Karmen has a special interest in adolescents and has a passion for adolescent psychotherapy and the process of helping adolescents deal with various circumstances in a constructive manner, allowing them to lead a happy, healthy life as they carry on in their daily lives.
In her adolescent psychotherapy sessions, Karmen ensures that she provides adolescents with a comfortable, warm and non-judgemental environment, making it easier for them to open up and share their true thoughts and feelings which are key to working through the circumstances they have faced or are facing at the time of their sessions.
Karmen deals with various circumstances, including trauma, anxiety and stress related issues, peer pressure, abuse, exam stress and other scholastic difficulties and depression, among others.
For more information on Karmen's practice or her treatments, contact karmen at info@karmenhutton.co.za or visit http://karmenhutton.co.za
Contact
Karmen Hutton
info@karmenhutton.co.za
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse