 
News By Tag
* Psychologist
* Psychotherapy
* Mental Health
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Blouberg
  Cape Town
  South Africa
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
23222120191817


Psychotherapy Practice in Table View Cares About Adolescent Mental Health

Karmen Hutton's private practice in Table View and Parklands is the perfect place to take your teen for psychotherapy as Karmen is passionate about adolescents and provides a warm and comfortable environment for them to work through difficulties.
 
 
Karmen Hutton Practice Logo
Karmen Hutton Practice Logo
BLOUBERG, South Africa - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Karmen Hutton is a licensed clinical psychologist, specializing in adolescent psychotherapy, couples psychotherapy and family psychotherapy, each dealing with various mental and emotional aspects to help individuals and families enjoy a better life.

Karmen has a special interest in adolescents and has a passion for adolescent psychotherapy and the process of helping adolescents deal with various circumstances in a constructive manner, allowing them to lead a happy, healthy life as they carry on in their daily lives.

In her adolescent psychotherapy sessions, Karmen ensures that she provides adolescents with a comfortable, warm and non-judgemental environment, making it easier for them to open up and share their true thoughts and feelings which are key to working through the circumstances they have faced or are facing at the time of their sessions.

Karmen deals with various circumstances, including trauma, anxiety and stress related issues, peer pressure, abuse, exam stress and other scholastic difficulties and depression, among others.

For more information on Karmen's practice or her treatments, contact karmen at info@karmenhutton.co.za or visit http://karmenhutton.co.za

Contact
Karmen Hutton
info@karmenhutton.co.za
End
Source:Karmen Hutton
Email:***@karmenhutton.co.za
Tags:Psychologist, Psychotherapy, Mental Health
Industry:Medical
Location:Blouberg - Cape Town - South Africa
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share