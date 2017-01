Neetu Singh Graces HT Brunch Magazine Cover At The Age Of 58

Neetu Singh

Age is just a number for Neetu Singh! The actress who is a proud mom and a grandmother as well, likes to stay fit and healthy. Her glowing charm is still entitled at the age of Fifty-Eight. She recently gave strong competition to the young brigade of actresses, by gracefully featuring on HT Brunch magazine cover. Sporting a yellow top and blue jeans, Neetu looks no more stunning than a young actress.While talking about her fitness, Neetu revealed, "Exercise is as important as brushing your teeth or taking a shower. My mother had a lot of health issues at the age of 50 – high BP, diabetes and high cholesterol.We tend to imitate our parents, and then we say it's genetic. If I imitate my mother, and eat and drink what she used to, I'd suffer the same."She also added, "I'm a Punjabi and I come from a family of food lovers. My mother didn't teach me, because she didn't know better. With awareness now, I can teach my kids, and they are healthy. It doesn't mean you don't indulge once in a while. Have ghar ka khana five days a week."