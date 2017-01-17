News By Tag
Neetu Singh Graces HT Brunch Magazine Cover At The Age Of 58
While talking about her fitness, Neetu revealed, "Exercise is as important as brushing your teeth or taking a shower. My mother had a lot of health issues at the age of 50 – high BP, diabetes and high cholesterol.We tend to imitate our parents, and then we say it's genetic. If I imitate my mother, and eat and drink what she used to, I'd suffer the same."
She also added, "I'm a Punjabi and I come from a family of food lovers. My mother didn't teach me, because she didn't know better. With awareness now, I can teach my kids, and they are healthy. It doesn't mean you don't indulge once in a while. Have ghar ka khana five days a week."
