TalentGrid Ventures to Launch Innovating Care Transforming Nursing Care on 17 March in Singapore

Building a foundation of innovation in the nursing profession in Asia Pacific.

Healthcare delivery and methodologies are changing, driven largely by a rapidly ageing population. To adapt to these changes, health workers including nurses need innovative tools and solutions. In many cases, nurses have gone beyond the role of caregivers to become key integrators and efficiency experts who are redesigning the patient experience. Understanding the unique challenges that nursing professionals are faced with when working in hospitals, nursing homes and other care environments is key to ensuring that critical care is effectively, efficiently and comprehensively delivered.In response to the call for innovation, TalentGridis proud to announce the inaugural, taking place in Singapore on 17 and 18 March 2017. With our thrivingseries launched in July 2016 and hugely successful launch ofin November 2016,has been developed to provide a forum dedicated to nurses, health workers and innovators who are working together to bring about transformation in the nursing care industry.Theconference will be focusing on opening important discussions and driving thought leadership across the areas of nursing leadership, promotion of nursing knowledge and nursing care innovation that can enhance coordination of patient care, improve clinical outcomes, increase patient satisfaction and improve physician collaboration. Complementing the conference will be an exhibition providing an opportunity for medical professionals, vendors, students and industry players to come together to discuss the challenges and potential of this sector, with both international and local industry showcasing the latest nursing trends and developments.The intensive two-day Transforming Nursing Care conference programme was developed in collaboration with the event Advisory Committee composed of(Committee Chairperson)- Khoo Teck Puat Hospital,– Tung Wah College,– IBM Watson Health,– Australian College of Nursing and Mr Yap Soon Ghee – Singapore General Hospital.according to Ms Shirley Heng, Advisory Committee chairperson.Conference is expected to attract 150 attendees from Singapore and around the Asia Pacific region.