TÜV Rheinland, Chinese TCSP signs memorandum to boost security product quality

-- TÜV Rheinland and the Chinese Testing Centre for Quality of Security and Police Electronic Products, the Chinese Ministry of Public Security (TCSP) will expand their cooperation in the testing and certification of electronic security products following the signing of a memorandum of understanding on 19 December 2016. The signing ceremony was held when a TCSP delegation visited the TÜV Rheinland AG headquarters in Cologne, Germany on a trip that also took in TÜV Rheinland LGA Products GmbH (TRLP) in Nurnberg.Attending the ceremony were Mr Stephan Schmitt, Member of the Executive Board of TÜV Rheinland AG and Chief International Officer; Mr Holger Kunz, Executive Vice President of Products; Dr Joerg Schloesser, Managing Director of TRLP; Dr Michael Von Pidoll, Manager of Local Business Field Softlines; Mr Jay Yang, Vice President, Electrical of TÜV Rheinland Greater China; Ms Gorica Glisic, Area Manager Greater China; and Mr Qiu Baoli, General Director of TCSP.Mr Qiu stressed that security product manufacturers are becoming more aware of privacy and public security issues. Thus, the growth of the public security product market presents both challenges and opportunities. Mr Schmitt confirmed the presence of such opportunities, and indicated that cooperating with TCSP would help us play a leading role in China's testing, services and standard development markets.Under the agreement, the two parties will exchange industry insights and discuss additional ways of collaborating in the future. They will establish and substantively expand strategic collaborations in areas such as the safety and EMC testing of public security products. Drawing on TCSP and TÜV Rheinland's collective knowledge base, the alliance will strengthen the competitive advantages of both companies and promote industry development.The electronic security product market is categorised into intercom systems, access control and management solutions, video surveillance solutions, integrated security solutions, intruder alarm solutions, fire protection systems and medical alert systems. Some of the prominent trends in this market are the lucrative opportunities generated by electronic security equipment, recent technological developments in electronic security products and growth/investment opportunities. The cooperation between TÜV Rheinland and TCSP will provide a full range of high-quality testing and certification services. A one-stop solution will shorten the testing lead time and reduce costs for manufacturers that want to import from the EU market to China, or vice versa.TCSP was founded in 1986 and incorporates the Testing Centre for Quality of Special Police Equipment under the Ministry of Public Security, the National Testing and Supervision Centre for Quality of Security and Alarm Systems (Beijing) and the Shendun Calibration and Metrology Centre. It is approved by the political department of the Ministry of Public Security, authorised and qualified by the Certification and Accreditation Administration of the People's Republic of China and approved by the China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment. As a multidisciplinary, independent technical service agency, TCSP is a national comprehensive laboratory offering testing, calibration and inspection services.