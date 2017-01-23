 
Omega Healthcare Wins the Special Commendation for Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award - 2016

 
 
BANGALORE, India - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Omega Healthcare Management Services Pvt Ltd has won the Special Commendation for Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award - 2016. The Commendation was presented to Omega Healthcare during the specially organized "Golden Peacock Awards Nite" at Hotel Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru in the presence of a distinguished gathering of business leaders during IOD, India's "11th International Conference on Corporate Social Responsibility held here on Friday.

Mr. Guruvayurappan, Vice President and Head- Human Resources received the award on behalf of Omega Healthcare Management Services.

Speaking about the award, Mr, Guruvayurappan said, "We are honoured to receive this prestigious Commendation. We consider this Commendation as an acknowledgement of our efforts towards creating a world-class people-centric organization. We believe this will further encourage us to enhance our HR practices to attain our strategic goals."

Awarded annually, the Golden Peacock Awards were instituted by the Institute of Directors (IOD) in 1991 and is regarded as the benchmark of corporate excellence worldwide. Omega Healthcare was declared the winner of this year's Special Commendation after an exhaustive selection process and scrutiny of applications by the awards jury under the chairmanship of Justice M. N. Venkatachaliah, former Chief Justice, Supreme Court of India.

About Omega Healthcare:

Omega Healthcare is a well-established and rapidly expanding company in the healthcare BPO/KPO space with offices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Trichy & Bhimavaram (India) and Manila & Cebu (Philippines). Omega Healthcare specializes in providing offshore healthcare management services in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM). With a growth rate of 30-35% year-on-year, the company handles high-end, value-driven work pertaining to medical coding and other revenue cycle management services and attracts some of the best talent in the industry.
Omega Healthcare is ISO 9001 and 27001 certified, SSAE-16 certified, and HIPAA (www.hipaa.com) compliant.
Omega Healthcare
