News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
CEO SUITE Launches Exclusive Deals for Visa Corporate Cardholders in Asia Pacific
Lotte Center - Hanoi; Singapore Land Tower - Singapore; LKG Tower - Manila; Athenee Tower - Bangkok; Menara Maxis, Axiata Tower & Q Sentral in Kuala Lumpur; LG Twin Towers in Beijing; Shanghai World Financial Center, Bank of Shanghai and HK New World Tower in Shanghai; and AXA Tower, One Pacific Place, Wisma GKBI, Sahid Sudirman Center and Indonesia Stock Exchange Tower in Jakarta.
CEO SUITE takes pride of its 20-year experience in providing prestigious business centres, serviced offices, co-working spaces, meeting rooms and virtual office solutions to entrepreneurs, small and medium scale companies, and even multinational corporations in Asia's key cities.
This exclusive deal is offered to all Visa corporate or commercial cardholders in Asia Pacific from now until March 31, 2018.
To learn more or avail of this exclusive offer, please visit: www.ceosuite.com/
Contact
CEO SUITE
***@ceosuite.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse