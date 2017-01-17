 
CEO SUITE Launches Exclusive Deals for Visa Corporate Cardholders in Asia Pacific

 
MAKATI CITY, Philippines - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Visa Corporate Cardholders will enjoy exclusive deals on CEO SUITE serviced office rentals, virtual office solutions and conference facilities in 17 CEO SUITE business centres in Asia

Lotte Center - Hanoi; Singapore Land Tower - Singapore; LKG Tower - Manila; Athenee Tower - Bangkok; Menara Maxis, Axiata Tower & Q Sentral in Kuala Lumpur; LG Twin Towers in Beijing; Shanghai World Financial Center, Bank of Shanghai and HK New World Tower in Shanghai; and AXA Tower, One Pacific Place, Wisma GKBI, Sahid Sudirman Center and Indonesia Stock Exchange Tower in Jakarta.

CEO SUITE takes pride of its 20-year experience in providing prestigious business centres, serviced offices, co-working spaces, meeting rooms and virtual office solutions to entrepreneurs, small and medium scale companies, and even multinational corporations in Asia's key cities.

This exclusive deal is offered to all Visa corporate or commercial cardholders in Asia Pacific from now until March 31, 2018.

To learn more or avail of this exclusive offer, please visit: www.ceosuite.com/visa-exclusive-deals or send us an email at promos@ceosuite.com.

Source:
Email:***@ceosuite.com
Tags:Serviced Office, Virtual Office, Conference Facilities
Industry:Property
Location:Makati City - Metro Manila - Philippines
Subject:Products
