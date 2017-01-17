 
Al Ansari Exchange honoured at annual sjhSEEN Award

Bestowed with Sharjah Top 10 Businesses Award for Medium & Large Enterprises
 
 
Image 1
DUBAI, UAE - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- UAE, January 23, 2017 - Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE-based foreign exchange and worldwide money transfer company, has recently been recognised at the annual sjhSEEN Award, the most exclusive business awards program in the Emirate of Sharjah. The company was honoured with the Sharjah Top 10 Businesses Award - Medium and Large Enterprise for securing the first place in the Financial Services category for its outstanding business achievements.

Rashed Al Ansari, General Manager, Al Ansari Exchange, said: "At Al Ansari Exchange, business excellence remains our core policy and we strive to attain it through our mission, vision and strategies. We thank the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry for recognizing our efforts and conferring us with the honour. Prominent awards such as the sjhSEEN Award acknowledge our diligence and sincerity as well as serve as inspirations for us to continue to work hard towards exemplary results."

The sjhSEEN Award is organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry to recognize and acknowledge the contributions of businesses especially in the emirate of Sharjah.
End
Source:Orient Planet PR & Marketing Communications
Email:***@orientplanet.com
Posted By:***@orientplanet.com Email Verified
Phone:0097144562888
Tags:Al Ansari Exchange
Industry:Finance
Location:Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
