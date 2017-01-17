News By Tag
TÜV Rheinland's Green Product Mark Secures GENICES Certification
TÜV Rheinland has pushed out the frontier of sustainability by winning GENICES (Global Ecolabelling Network Internationally Coordinated Ecolabelling System) certification for its flagship Green Product Mark.
"More and more companies are placing a growing importance on certification for eco-friendly products. The newly GENICES certified TÜV Rheinland Green Product Mark, which many global clients have already chosen to use, conveys that message quickly and accurately to interested consumers looking for products with less impact on the environment,"
GENICES is a global system designed to enable the bilateral and multi-lateral recognition of national/regional eco-labels. The completion of the GENICES peer assessment is an important milestone in the development of TÜV Rheinland's five-year old Green Product Mark.
Only products certified according to a comprehensive Green Product catalog of tests can receive the special Green Product Mark. TÜV Rheinland experts administer this voluntary testing by examining a whole series of aspects pertaining to safety, sustainability, and environmental impact – from a product's energy efficiency to its carbon footprint to chemical contents to recyclability (http://www.tuv.com/
"Receiving GENICES (https://www.globalecolabelling.net/
