Gagl home announces the multi color themed apartment

End

-- Gagal Home & Astha Hospitality Service has always been committed to being the best in the business of hospitality. As their clientele base continues to grow and diversify, Gagal Home have further revolutionized their strategy by taking their mission of meeting the accommodation needs of clients a step further.Gagal Home and Astha Hospitality Services is pleased to announce the launch of a range Multi color Themed apartments, a new addition into their vast portfolio.It is been known for their top notch style, service and sophistication. The Multi color Themed apartments are no exception to this rule. This time, It's been played with color to give a unique feel to serviced apartments. It's located in Borivali East very close to western express Highway. This area is one of the biggestcorporate hub of Mumbai and well linked using major station via bus/auto or taxi, shopping complexes and restaurants, ensuring that travelers can explore the city conveniently and without any inconvenience & better connectivity.Service Apartments are fast emerging as preferred selections for long-stay executives, NRI's, digital nomads and other frequent travelers. It has lots of advantages, including the fact that they offer all the conveniences of a hotel with the privacy and warmth of Home. If you are a business traveler or holiday machine looking for over simply a regular hotel room, a service apartment is just what you need.The Apartment USP is fitted with remote controlled Rooms, Light and Fan. Every room is also well furnished with amenities such as exquisite interiors, premium furniture, air conditioning, fully equipped kitchens, 24x7 butler and high-end fixtures and fittings, including complimentary breakfast, high speed free wifi, flat screen TVs, Free Parking, Wake-Up Call and daily housekeeping.GAGAL HOME & ASTHA HOSPITALITY is serving more than 50 multinational corporate, some of couple of brand name is Mahindra & Mahindra, Waree Group,Prabhat Group,Sunpharma,TNT, SNL Financial, GMMCO,GHCL, Indian Premier Corporate League, IPCL, Jm Financial.Base on our guest confidence & trust shown on GAGAL HOME & ASTHA HOSPITALITY, This is another step to show that Gagal Home is the leading solution provider for international serviced apartment experiences.