News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Preparation of CAT 2017 for achieving 100 Percentile
A live session will be conducted on Reddit regarding the best strategy for preparation of CAT to achieve 100 percentile this year. Ravi Handa, the founder Of HandakaFunda.com will discuss and answer all questions regarding such.
This online event will prove to be extremely useful for the aspirants of CAT 2017. Ravi Handa, the founder of HandaKaFunda.com will discuss the vital strategies for clearing CAT exam in the year 2017 with 100 percentile.
There would also be former students of HandaKaFunda.com who have successfully cleared CAT exams and they will respond to questions and doubts from other students.
After some initial discussions, there will be Q&A session, where redditors would be able to put in their doubts regarding preparation of CAT, XAT, various MBA entrance exams in India along with some related questions about Online CAT coaching in India.
Timings : - 8.00 P.M Indian Standard Time
Link : - https://www.reddit.com/
Name: - HandaKaFunda
Owner : - Ravi Handa
Website: - http://handakafunda.com
Phone number: - +91 9765142632
Media Contact
Ravi Handa (founder of HandaKaFunda)
ravihanda@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 23, 2017