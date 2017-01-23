Preparation of CAT 2017 for achieving 100 Percentile

A live session will be conducted on Reddit regarding the best strategy for preparation of CAT to achieve 100 percentile this year. Ravi Handa, the founder Of HandakaFunda.com will discuss and answer all questions regarding such.

Ravi Handa (founder of HandakaFunda)

ravihanda@gmail.com

-- HandaKaFunda, a leading online coaching institute for CAT will be conducting a live session with redditors on 25January 2017 at 8 P.M IST. The purpose of this event is to raise awareness about Online Coaching for major MBA entrance exams in India like CAT, XAT and banking Exams like IBPS, SBI PO.This online event will prove to be extremely useful for the aspirants of CAT 2017. Ravi Handa, the founder of HandaKaFunda.com will discuss the vital strategies for clearing CAT exam in the year 2017 with 100 percentile.There would also be former students of HandaKaFunda.com who have successfully cleared CAT exams and they will respond to questions and doubts from other students.After some initial discussions, there will be Q&A session, where redditors would be able to put in their doubts regarding preparation of CAT, XAT, various MBA entrance exams in India along with some related questions about Online CAT coaching in India.8.00 P.M Indian Standard TimeHandaKaFundaRavi Handahttp://handakafunda.com+91 9765142632