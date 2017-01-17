News By Tag
Empxtrack Architect Visiting United States To Understand Performance Management needs for Companies
Performance reviews have undergone several changes in the past year. The arrival of millennials and their need for skill improvement & continuous feedback have made companies think more about employee feedback, development and training. Numeric ratings, formal evaluations and traditional ranking system are no longer going to help companies in improving business outcomes.
Since organizations are looking for innovative ways to adopt these changes quickly, Tushar will put forward ideas to help them drive high performance, create engaging work culture, and get better business outcomes.
As found by Towers-Watson, only 44 percent of organizations do an effective job of using technology to deliver the performance management process.In over 20 years of his experience in HR industry, Tushar has realized that thelack of technically advanced tools can be a reason for not having high performing work culture and low employee efficiencies. He suggests that each organization, irrespective of the size, industry and geography, shoulduse an automated software to streamline performance management processes and empower employees.
Tushar Bhatia firmly believes that HR automation improves the way a company conducts its performance management processes, and the collaborative HR tools guarantee informed decision making.
According to a report by SHRM, more than 53% gave their organizations a grade between C+ to B, another 21% chose a C, and only 2% gave an A in performance management to their organizations. Tushar expressed his views that implementation of automated performance management would surely be helpful in bridging the gaps between employees' performance and the way an organization manage employee performance.
