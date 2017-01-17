News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Algoworks celebrates Lohri 2017!
Spasso, the creative team of Algoworks dedicated to coming up with best ideas to improve work culture, came up with season 2 of Jashn-e-bhangra after the huge success of season 1. It organized a bonfire along with various teams participating and exhibiting their talent in tapping their feet to the bold Punjabi tracks.
The magnificent decoration of the stage and the bonfire lit across the hall build the perfect aura. There were three teams participating Swag Reloaded, Bhangra Mustangs and Bhangra Swagsters under the captaincy Maneet Sehgal, Abhinav Bhatia, and Ramneet Kaur respectively.
The grand event was judged by all the Directors as well as one of the loyal Algoworks customer Joe Millet. They were equally enthusiastic about the competition. The stage was set on fire by the floor breaking and high voltage performances from all the teams. The performances were so entertaining and done to perfection that the judges could hardly choose from the top two of Bhangra Swagsters and Bhangra Mustangs. However, team Bhangra Swagsters nicked it in their favor thanks to some amazing concept and fantastic stunts performed by the only team with no male member! The names of these winners of the Jashn-e-Bhangra competition are Ramneet Kaur, Sanjukta Biswas(dressed as a boy), Pooja Roy, Ruchita Ganjoo, Debjani Gorai, Sonia Rana, Rupal Kakkar, and Pallavi Goswami who were choreographed by Rohit Jaitly. After the winners were declared people had tapped their feet to the latest songs of Bollywood to enjoy and make their day worthwhile.
To celebrate Lohri in Lohri style, the traditional peanuts and revdi( a crisp dry sweet)
was distributed as everyone danced around the Lohri bonfire, marking the complete festival of Lohri.
About Algoworks: Algoworks is a global IT service provider which was founded in the
year 2006. Headquartered in the New Delhi NCR region and operating chiefly in
the United States from Sunnyvale California, Algoworks has a good hold on the
European and Asian markets. It has expertise in key areas of Mobile Application
Development, Salesforce CRM, Software Product Engineering, ECM and Business
Intelligence & Big Data Analytics.
For more information visithttp://www.algoworks.com
Media Contact
Algoworks
+91-120-651-
***@algoworks.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse