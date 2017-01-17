Growth of Non-Invasive Laser-Based Treatments Boosts UAE's Cosmetic Industry

International expert Dr Mario Trelles to deliver specialised lecture to region's cosmetologists on their role in providing laser and light treatments

-- Procedures that do not involve going under the knife are said to be driving the growth of the UAE's booming cosmetic industry as more patients demand less invasive treatments with quicker recovery times. The use of lasers, in particular, has increased exponentially in cosmetic clinics across the nation over the last few years. In line with this, Dr Mario Trelles, internationally known for his contributions to the advancements of laser techniques in medicine and surgery, will conduct an exclusive lecture at Dubai-based clinic Vilafortuny's training centre to educate cosmetologists on the role they can play in providing laser and light treatments."Laser-based treatments have become the cornerstone of many modern cosmetic procedures. They're non-invasive, minimise downtime and can be used to treat a broad range of conditions including hair and tattoo removal, skin hyperpigmentation and ageing," explains Dr Trelles. "But it is important to instruct practitioners on the interactions of laser and light systems with skin tissue."Dr Trelles's upcoming lecture is designed to educate cosmetologists on the effects generated by laser and light systems, and how these can be used to further cosmetic treatments. The lecture is also set to cover the implementation, related precautions and maintenance of these systems, and will also explain the fundamentals of photo-skin therapy and post-operative care, allowing cosmetologists to better assist physicians."The goal is to better equip practitioners operating within the UAE to capably meet the region's growing needs, and to keep them up-to-date with the new developments in this field. This will engender better outcomes and more satisfied patients, thereby furthering the growth in the region's cosmetic industry," adds Dr Trelles.