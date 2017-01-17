News By Tag
Tata Primos: Luxury apartments with high-end amenities for a rich and peaceful life
The real estate industry in Pune has come a long way over the years with a number of residential and commercial projects throughout the city.
Tata Value Homes Primos is the latest residential development by Tata Value Homes, a subsidiary of Tata Housing Development Company (THDC) that offers a modern-day lifestyle of luxury and comfort. This development contains 21 floors and offers 2BHK, 3BHK and 4.5BHK luxury apartments of different configurations. The apartment sizes start at 1096 sq. ft. and go up to 2388 sq. ft., providing luxury space to meet all of ones requirements.
Tata Primos Pune is a well-endowed residential development that offers premium luxury with its wide range of internal and external amenities that are truly satisfying. The apartments are spacious ad contain high-quality flooring and doors, sliding windows providing beautiful views, stylish kitchens with stainless steel sinks and granite counters, luxury furnishings and fittings, video door phone, etc. The external amenities at this development are world-class and include a play-area for kids, multiple sports facilities, a gymnasium, swimming pool, steam area, jacuzzi, jogging track, dedicated area for senior citizens, lounge, AV room and landscape garden. This development also provides power back-up for emergencies and well-trained security.
Located at Talegaon in Pune, this outstanding development comes in close proximity to a number of landmarks. One can find and access places like schools, colleges, hospitals, malls, shopping centres, convenience stores, supermarkets, restaurants, cafes, cinemas, ATMs, banks, public transport and a lot more within minutes and without worrying about long journeys.
Starting at a price of Rs.50.25 lakh, the Tata Primos price is amazing and definitely worth a purchase. High-end luxury at low-end prices is what Tata Value Homes is all about. One can choose from different payment options and also go-in for beautiful home loan facilities through associated banks.
Contact Details:
Tata Primos
Mob.No:(+91)
Website:http://www.360realtors.tataprimos.com/
Contact
Tata Primos
***@gmail.com
