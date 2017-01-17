News By Tag
"Unite America, the Real Inauguration Concert" That America Was Hoping for on Inauguration Day
For the People, by the People Music Live, announces Unite America,
This symbolic public display of unity will show the world that America is truly United as it echoes the voices of numerous noteworthy groups such as the Woman's March, Breast Cancer Awareness, Doctors Without Borders, Black Lives Matter, LGBT, among others.
The festival starts at 11:00am, followed by a celebrity Red Carpet at 4:00pm that is open to the public and will be simulcast worldwide. The live concert begins at 5:00pm and will feature a full roster of invited celebrity artists and guest speakers, some of whom had declined to perform at the Official Presidential Inauguration. The concert will also feature a Carnival with games and rides for children of all ages and food vendors.
This is an event you will want the entire family to attend. DONATE today to make Unite America an eventful and memorable President's Day for all! http://bit.ly/
Categories:
Celebrities, Internet and Streaming Media, Music, Television, Radio Programs, Live Performance, Women's March
EBA Music Live presents this event to Inspire and Empower the American People. Please support this worthy cause by making your contribution today!
Media Contact
Lisa Thomas, VP of Marketing & PR
Direct: (310) - 461-1368
lisathomas@ebamusic.com
