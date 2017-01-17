 
Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
23222120191817

"Unite America, the Real Inauguration Concert" That America Was Hoping for on Inauguration Day

For the People, by the People Music Live, announces Unite America,
 
 
Unite America
Unite America
 
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Come join us as we celebrate "Unite America, The Real Inauguration Concert" with a festival on February 20th, 2017, President's Day, in Los Angeles, Ca. This is an all-day family celebration.  Unite America participants will celebrate at a fun and safe outdoor venue. The primary goal of the event is to re-unite people from all walks of life across the USA in celebration of President's Day and to empower them to continue lifting their voices until they are heard by the New Administration.

This symbolic public display of unity will show the world that America is truly United as it echoes the voices of numerous noteworthy groups such as the Woman's March, Breast Cancer Awareness, Doctors Without Borders, Black Lives Matter, LGBT, among others.

The festival starts at 11:00am, followed by a celebrity Red Carpet at 4:00pm that is open to the public and will be simulcast worldwide. The live concert begins at 5:00pm and will feature a full roster of invited celebrity artists and guest speakers, some of whom had declined to perform at the Official Presidential Inauguration. The concert will also feature a Carnival with games and rides for children of all ages and food vendors.

This is an event you will want the entire family to attend. DONATE today to make Unite America an eventful and memorable President's Day for all! http://bit.ly/2ka5oPF For vendor space inquiries please contact info@ebamusic.com.  A portion of the proceeds from this event will go to educational programs that focus on at risk children.

EBA Music Live presents this event to Inspire and Empower the American People.  Please support this worthy cause by making your contribution today!

Media Contact
Lisa Thomas, VP of Marketing & PR
Direct: (310) - 461-1368
lisathomas@ebamusic.com
Source:EBA Music Live
Email:***@ebamusic.com
